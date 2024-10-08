LEGENDARY MASTER DISTILLER, JOHN CAMPBELL, JOINS SESPE CREEK DISTILLERY

World-renowned former Distillery Manager of Laphroaig takes on new role at craft distillery in Oxnard, California

OXNARD, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sespe Creek Distillery , which includes in its portfolio Warbringer Whiskey , Silvergrin Vodka , and Parlor Cay Rum , announces today that John Campbell, Scotland's venerated Master Distiller, will join the Oxnard, California distillery as Chief Operating Officer. After 17 years at the helm of Scotland's iconic Laphroaig distillery and three years as Master Distiller at the Lowlands' farm-to-bottle Lochlea Distillery, Campbell is taking the reins at Sespe Creek with a dramatic new venture into American Craft Spirits.

John Campbell heads from Scotland to take the reins at Sespe Creek Distillery John Campbell at Sespe Creek Distillery

The continental jump to California marks an exciting new chapter in Campbell's career and illustrates the ambition of an emerging American craft spirits producer both in the United States and globally.

"There is no overstating the significance of John's appointment at Sespe Creek Distillery," said distillery Owner, Alfred English. "Over the past two decades or so, there are very few in John's position who have had a greater impact on the whiskey space. Bringing him in represents a significant shot across the bow to let the industry know there's a formidable player here on California's Central Coast."

As incoming Chief Operating Officer, Campbell will spearhead Sespe Creek's portfolio of spirits, which includes Warbringer Mesquite Smoked Southwest Bourbon, Parlor Cay Rum and Silvergrin Vodka.

Said Campbell, "I am thrilled to accept the role of COO and Master Distiller at Sespe Creek Distillery. The challenge of working in new spirits categories, and in a new country, make this such an exciting time in my life. I can't wait to get going and for what lies ahead."

Campbell's new position leading Sespe Creek also signals the beginning of a groundbreaking new collaboration between industry-leading Master Distiller and UFC greats, Josh "Warmaster" Barnett and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. Barnett and Cerrone each have their own sub-brands under the Warbringer Bourbon umbrella, Warmaster Edition and Cowboy Edition respectively.

Since launching in 2019, Barnett's Warmaster Edition has garnered a wide following since being featured on The Joe Rogan Show as one of the host's preferred whiskies to drink on air, while Cerrone's Cowboy Edition recently launched with much anticipation at UFC 300 in Las Vegas.

Campbell will officially step into his new role at Sespe Creek in October. While currently a production-only distillery, Sespe Creek is in plans to open a tasting room in the first half of 2025.

About Sespe Creek Spirits

At Sespe Creek Distillery, we pay homage to Americana heritage. Each brand is a passageway to places and moments in time that we revere. The liquor inside each bottle showcases our obsession with The Craft, and our belief that going the extra mile results in a sip worth every extra step.

