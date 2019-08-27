DETROIT, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary morning radio host Coco joins the 910AM Superstation family from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, September 9, 2019.

"Coco speaks to the community," says 910AM Superstation CEO Kevin Adell.

910AM Superstation logo (PRNewsfoto/910AM Superstation)

Coco says "I'm happy to be joining the 910AM Superstation family "

