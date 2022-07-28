Legendary New Jersey Native Ice T Awarded Cannabis License, Partners with Long Time Friend and Cannabis Authority Charis B of The Medicine Woman

Preparing To Open Community Driven Dispensary in Jersey City Ushering in A New Era for Cannabis in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary actor, rapper and New Jersey native Ice T is awarded approval for a recreational cannabis dispensary from the Jersey City board. Ice T has partnered with longtime friend and cannabis expert Charis B, founder of The Medicine Woman, a leading cannabis brand and dispensary.

Ice T and Charis B Celebrate The License Approval of The Medicine Woman New Jersey

Slated to open later this year, the new dispensary is one of the few approved by the notoriously rigorous Jersey City Cannabis Control Board, which establishes and enforces the rules and regulations governing the licensing, cultivation, testing, and selling. With a fashion forward aesthetic and excellence in branding The Medicine Woman Jersey City will include 5000 square feet of premium retail space. Featuring the best of New Jersey cannabis brands, limited edition merch, education, and inspiration.

"I've dedicated my life and career to giving back and paving the way for minorities. As a New Jersey native, I'm excited for the opportunity legalization offers our community, and I look forward to ushering in a new era for Cannabis in the state," said legendary rapper and actor Ice T. "I've partnered with my friend of over 25 years, Charis B who is an authority in cannabis and founder of The Medicine Woman to ensure a premium experience for our customers and community."

Minorities and people of color have been disproportionately affected by unjust marijuana prosecutions in New Jersey and beyond. In fact, in New Jersey Black people are three times more likely to be charged with marijuana possession than white counterparts. The Medicine Woman Jersey City is committed to sourcing staff from the local community and has partnered with several local charitable organizations. Inaugural partnerships include The Last Prisoner Project, Jersey City Mural and Arts Program, Jersey City Employment and Training Program, Hudson County Community College, with more to be announced.

"The Medicine Woman started as a California non-profit delivery service, giving back to our community has and will always be a priority to us. We are passionately devoted to providing access to safe, affordable and quality plant medicinal remedies," said Charis B, founder of the Medicine Woman. "Partnering with Ice T to bring The Medicine Woman to New Jersey is a meaningful extension of our mission, to provide Nothing But The Best ™.

The Medicine Woman Jersey City is slated to open fall of 2022 and is currently accepting applications for employment for a variety of positions. To apply, send your resume to [email protected], they are committed to sourcing a local workforce with a focus on providing opportunities for former cannabis offenders.

ABOUT THE MEDICINE WOMAN

Founded in 2015 by Charis Burrett, and her husband, Luke Burrett, The Medicine Woman started as a California non-profit delivery service offering more than 300 products to our extensive patient network. We have now expanded to offer more than 1,000 products, have launched our own multi-collection private label product line. We're excited for the future of The Medicine Woman and to continue serving our local communities by providing access to safe, affordable and quality plant medicinal remedies.

