Legendary New York City Free Cancer Support Organization Is Now Red Door Community℠

Red Door Community remains New York City's preeminent nonprofit cancer support organization, helping everyone and anyone impacted by cancer. Founded in memory of the late, comedic legend and original Saturday Night Live cast member, Gilda Radner, Red Door Community provides a full complement of free cancer support groups, educational programs, and healthy lifestyle workshops both in-person and virtually. Red Door Community is committed to providing unwavering support at every stage of the cancer experience, so no one faces cancer alone. The organization will continue to offer their free in-person and virtual program to everyone living with cancer – especially the underserved and uninsured – as well as expand its accessibility beyond the NYC-metropolitan area.

"While the past year has been challenging in so many ways, one silver lining is that it allowed Red Door Community to offer virtual services for the first time, reaching more people outside of the NYC region and customizing our free programs to meet the needs of people living with cancer and their families," said Lily Safani, CEO of Red Door Community. "Now that we will be re-opening our iconic Red Door, we will continue to offer our welcoming community to all those impacted by cancer as we have for the past 25 years. Our newly expanded programming will continue to support, educate and empower cancer patients and their families, while retaining the spirit of community that Gilda Radner cherished, as we move into the next 25 years."

The demand for their free cancer support program increased dramatically during the pandemic and participation in the Red Door Community program grew by 55%, an unprecedented increase in one year. At a time when access to medical care was difficult for cancer patients, Red Door Community was available to provide much needed support and education to this most vulnerable population, in the safety of their homes. As a bi-lingual organization, Red Door Community was able to increase their support to the Latino cancer community, virtually. The experience and knowledge gained during these past 18 months is now being applied to reach more people living with cancer; to expand their free cancer support program whether in person, at home or at hospitals; and to customize their program to meet the diverse needs of cancer patients and their families. Moving forward, members will be able to participate in both virtual and in-person support groups, educational lectures, healthy lifestyle workshops and social activities, providing them with a sense of community at home or when they walk through their signature Red Door. A list of services and activities for the Red Door Community can be found here.

ABOUT RED DOOR COMMUNITYSM

Red Door Community, formerly known as Gilda's Club New York City, provides a welcoming community of FREE social and emotional support for anyone impacted by cancer – adults, teens, children and their families who are living with a cancer diagnosis, post treatment, caregivers, or grieving the loss of a loved one due to cancer. Our innovative program is an essential complement to cancer care, providing support groups, educational lectures, healthy lifestyle workshops and social activities. Over 11,000 individuals are reached annually by this unique program, which carries on the memory of Gilda Radner, the talented comedienne and first cast member of Saturday Night Live (SNL) who passed away in 1989 from ovarian cancer. The iconic Red Door opened in 1995 to provide a place where cancer patients, their families and their friends can learn to live with cancer, whatever the outcome. At Red Door Community, no one faces cancer alone. Not today. Not tomorrow. Not ever. For more information, please visit www.reddoorcommunity.org

SOURCE Red Door Community