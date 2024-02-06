Legendary Newscaster, Jane Pauley, to Keynote 26th Annual Fairfield County's Community Foundation's Fund for Women & Girls Celebration

Fund for Women & Girls Enters New Era with Reimagined Event

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning CBS Sunday Morning news anchor and mental health advocate Jane Pauley will serve as the keynote speaker and usher in a new era for Fairfield County's Community Foundation's (FCCF) annual celebration of the Fund for Women & Girls.

The 26th annual event will be on Thursday, April 11 at a new location for the first-time in its long-standing history: the Greenwich Country Club. The annual event will also feature a new format that includes a cocktail reception and event program from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. The event will be live streamed with tickets for virtual attendance available.

"As a trailblazing journalist and advocate, Jane Pauley is the ideal choice for keynote speaker as we enter a transformative phase for the Fund for Women & Girls which embraces the mission of advancing gender and racial equity with a focus on women's health initiatives," said Mendi Blue Paca, president and CEO of Fairfield County's Community Foundation. "We chose "Illuminate" as this year's event theme, and Jane has spent a lifetime illuminating important stories and shining light on education and mental health advocacy for women, children and families."

Pauley, the current award-winning anchor of CBS Sunday Morning since September 2016, brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished career in journalism to the Fund for Women & Girls. Her remarkable journey includes multiple Emmy awards, the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, the Edward R. Murrow Award and the Gracie Allen Award from the Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television. A proud member of the Broadcast and Cable Hall of Fame, Pauley's contributions to the field have left an indelible mark.

Notable highlights from Pauley's tenure at CBS Sunday Morning include captivating interviews with influential figures such as Hillary Rodham Clinton, the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and a memorable joint interview with then Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Pauley's diverse and impactful interviews showcase her ability to engage with a broad spectrum of subjects, from rock stars like John Mellencamp to late-night television icon David Letterman.

Before her role at CBS Sunday Morning, Pauley was a familiar face on morning, daytime and primetime television. She spent 13 years as a co-host of NBC's "Today" show and a decade as the anchor of "Dateline NBC." In 2004, she hosted the syndicated daytime series, "The Jane Pauley Show."

A champion for children's health and education, Pauley's advocacy extends to mental health awareness. Diagnosed with mental illness at the age of 50, she has become a respected spokesperson, sharing her personal journey of self-reflection and wellness. Her bestselling memoir, "Skywriting: A Life Out of the Blue," resonates with audiences, inspiring them to embrace the possibility of reinvention.

"Jane Pauley's commitment to community health is exemplified through her support for Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in her home state of Indiana," said Mary Grace Pagaduan, Senior Director of the Fund for Women & Girls. "Lending her name to the Jane Pauley Community Health Center in Indianapolis underscores her dedication to providing medical and behavioral health services to underserved communities, and we are honored to have Jane elevate our most important cause and bring attention to the critical issues facing women and girls today."

Beyond her broadcasting achievements, Pauley is also a New York Times bestselling author with two critically acclaimed books: "Skywriting: A Life Out of the Blue" and "Your Life Calling: Reimagining the Rest of Your Life."

Celebrating 26 years of strengthening families and communities, the Fairfield County's Community Foundation's Fund for Women & Girls is the largest women's fund in New England and has improved the lives of tens of thousands of women and girls in the region with more than $10 million in grants.

The popular annual event – with only half the number of tickets available in comparison to previous years – has featured prominent speakers such as Misty Copeland, Dr. Anita Hill, Dr. Maya Angelou, Gloria Steinem, Billie Jean King, and Madeline Albright. Serving as the flagship fundraiser for supporting the Fund's work, the celebration will also spotlight its signature initiative, the emme coalition — an innovative program that works at the intersection of physical wellness, behavioral health and case management to connect women and girls with lifelong tools for wellbeing that can be passed along to future generations.

About the 2024 Fund for Women & Girls Annual Celebration

Tickets for the in-person cocktail reception and program, or virtual live-stream, can be purchased here. Available sponsorships can also be purchased online or set up by contacting Rebecca Mandell, [email protected]

For ticket questions or transfer requests, please contact us at [email protected] or 203.750.3200. FCCF will follow the current CDC and local guidelines regarding COVID-19.

About Fairfield County's Community Foundation

Fairfield County's Community Foundation is partnering with our community to create a county where every person has an equitable opportunity to thrive. We work closely with community organizations, nonprofits, businesses, and philanthropists to address challenges and identify opportunities to create a stronger, more vibrant community.

