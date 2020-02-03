Legendary Perimeter Security Brand Evolves And Adapts

COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Guard Dog®, which has provided electric security fences and perimeter security solutions since 1991, has renamed itself AMAROK. While the name change signifies an adaptive commitment to solving security challenges, the company remains dedicated to their core product, the electric fence. This change heralds an expansion in new and existing industries with product enhancements that continue to deliver robust security solutions to customers.

(PRNewsfoto/AMAROK, LLC,Electric Guard Dog,)

"The name 'AMAROK' allows us to open a larger umbrella over all our security solutions—new ones that have been deployed and more that will be released soon," says Michael Dorrington, AMAROK Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "The electric fence people know us for is still the product that drives us. But we want people to know we're more than an electric fence company. We are the ultimate perimeter security solution."

The company's legendary electric fence solution will retain the title The Electric Guard Dog™ and with a new logo will remain AMAROK's flagship offering.

Dorrington adds: "Along with supporting technology like cameras, access control and lighting, The Electric Guard Dog™ Fence will continue to be an unparalleled deterrent of crime allowing our customers peace of mind, easy maintenance and cost control."

The name is also a nod to the company's heritage: An Amarok is a mythical wolf that protects villages from nighttime intruders—fitting metaphor for what AMAROK does best—providing ultimate perimeter security.

"This change marks a strategic turn in our future as a security provider," says Mark Wesley, AMAROK CEO. "While our commitment to serve our existing customers will not change, there is potential to enhance and grow our offerings. The name 'AMAROK,' along with other efforts, helps position us for those opportunities.

The name change is effective immediately. Please visit www.amarok.com for continued updates on new products and services designed to deliver ultimate perimeter security.

AMAROK™ is a full-perimeter security company based in Columbia, South Carolina, that provides service throughout the United States and Canada. Specializing in electric fencing on commercial properties, AMAROK also provides supplemental surveillance solutions, including cameras, lights and alarms. Together, they form the ultimate crime prevention solution for any business.

Media Contact:

Kerry Gibson, Director of Marketing

803-404-6182

kgibson@amarok.com

SOURCE Electric Guard Dog, LLC; AMAROK, LLC

Related Links

http://www.amarok.com

