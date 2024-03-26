Legendary Sparkling Wine Brand Expands Portfolio and Appoints New Winemaker Amid 35th Anniversary of its first Domestic Wine Release

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gruet Winery, a sparkling wine favorite by sommeliers, is celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first domestic wine release. Coinciding with the anniversary, Gruet has proudly appointed Carrie Gurule, a member of the Gruet winemaker team since 2016 and a distinguished figure in the New Mexico viticulture community to head winemaker, effective immediately.

"Carrie has been a critical and reliable component of our team as we've grown the Gruet brand in recent years," said Phil Kazanjian, Chief Operations Officer at Gruet Winery. "Her unwavering positivity, deep reverence for terroir, and ability to bring the best result from vineyard to bottle make her an excellent choice to uphold Gruet's legacy of creating high quality Méthode Champenoise sparkling wines."

The first female head winemaker in Gruet's history, Carrie brings a wealth of experience to the role, having studied under French, Italian, New Zealand, and American winemakers, including Laurent Gruet, son of Gilbert Gruet. She brings specialized experience in vineyard and winery operations management, and has been responsible for Gruet's cellar processes, quality control, and lab management.

"Since joining the team in 2016, I've remained deeply grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders and continue refining my skills across all aspects of sparkling winemaking," said Gurule. "It's a true honor for me to continue investing my passion and expertise into this remarkable legacy brand rooted in my home state."

The anniversary also heralds the debut of Le Spritz ready-to-drink wine cocktails. Inspired by the timeless Hugo Spritz, Le Fleuriste infuses elderflower, sun-ripened lemons, honey, wild roses, and spearmint. L'Orangerie, reminiscent of the classic Aperol spritz, features Chinotto Orange, grapefruit extract, herbaceous bitters, and natural botanicals.

Gruet takes pride in its commitment to quality and authenticity. Crafted with the same passion and savoir-faire that has made Gruet a leading American sparkling wine brand, Le Spritz has no artificial flavors with 50% less sugar than the respective spritz cocktails. Naturally gluten-free, this ready-to-drink sparkler caters to all.

Le Fleuriste and L'Orangerie can be found at the Gruet Albuquerque and Santa Fe locations as well as select Safeway, Target and Food Lion locations nationally. Celebrate the release of our Le Spritz lineup on Saturday, April 27 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. with tastes of Le Fleuriste and L'Orangerie, hor d'oeuvres and a limited-edition Le Spritz glass. Reserve your spot now for Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

About Gruet

Founded in 1984, Gruet Winery specializes in Méthode Champenoise sparkling wines. With roots originating from Gilbert Gruet's Champagne house in Bethon, France, the New Mexico-based winery produces Pinot Noir and Chardonnay-based sparkling wines and a small collection of still wines. More than 35 vintages later, Gruet Winery has achieved unprecedented acclaim and remains a favorite of the nation's top sommeliers.

About Carrie Gurule

A member of the winemaking team since 2016, Carrie has traveled widely, studying under French, Italian, New Zealand, and American winemakers. She brings specialized experience in vineyard and winery operations management, and was responsible for Gruet's cellar processes, quality control, and lab management prior to her shift to lead winemaker. In New Mexico, where Carrie was born and raised, she embraced the art of making sparkling wine in the Champagne-style method for which Gruet is beloved.

Le Fleuriste is 54% less sugar than the traditional comparative wine cocktail [Hugo Spritz].

L'Orangerie is 57.8% less sugar than the traditional comparative wine cocktail [Aperol Spritz].

