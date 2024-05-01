Legendary Stakes Launches to Transform Western Performance Horse Competitions

Aims to Be Biggest Purse in History for Competitors, Owners, Breeders, Dam Owners and Stallion Owners in Western Performance Horse Industry

FT WORTH, Texas, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary Stakes , a pioneering platform transforming Western Performance Horse competitions, today announced it is on track to be the biggest purse ever in the Western Performance Industry. Legendary Stakes has already enrolled over 450 stallions, with more than 50,000 offspring now eligible to compete across 14 different disciplines. Today, the purse value is already at nearly $500,000 with all horse riders, owners, breeders and dam owners qualified to compete the purse will continue to grow throughout 2024.

Sign up today.

Legendary Stakes is transforming Western Performance Horse competitions with historic purse.

This pioneering platform extends the traditional "jackpot roping" into the digital age with 14 Western Performance Horse disciplines, including Barrel Racing, Cutting, Roping, and Reining. Founded by ranch owners Shane Plummer and Logan Alley, Legendary Stakes introduces a new era of competition and connectivity between horse enthusiasts and the sports they love—with the aim of distributing the largest annual purse in the western performance horse industry.

Legendary Stakes is a transformative platform for Western Performance Horse competitions, offering lifetime eligibility for enrolled stallions and their offspring. By simplifying the entry process and maximizing prize pools, it lets competitors, owners, breeders, dam owners, and stallion owners enhance their careers and gain unprecedented visibility in the community, while potentially elevating the experience and the rewards beyond anything previously imagined.

"We are proud to see such an impressive initial enrollment, which underscores the Industry's enthusiasm and confidence in our vision," said Shane Plummer, co-founder of Legendary Stakes and owner of SDP Buffalo Ranch . "Our vision is to decentralize and democratize the industry, making it more accessible and engaging for every stakeholder, from riders to breeders, dam and stallion owners."

Legendary Stakes operates on a simple yet effective model, with participants paying a one-time discipline unlocking fee to compete in up to 50 events per discipline, with up to 14 disciplines to choose from. This approach not only maximizes participants' chances to earn significant prize money—contributed directly from the $250 entry fees to an ever-growing annual purse—but also connects them with a global community passionate about preserving and advancing the Western Performance Horse legacy.

"The inspiration behind Legendary Stakes is rooted in profound appreciation for the Western Performance Horse Industry, which is filled with passionate individuals who compete, breed, and celebrate the world's most thrilling equine sports," said Logan Alley, co-founder of Legendary Stakes and owner of Sandance Equine. "With deep respect for Western heritage, we aimed to unite the diverse competitors, events, and disciplines under one platform. Our vision is clear: to offer a fresh perspective that integrates competition, enjoyment, and earning potential through an advanced technology platform."

The platform is powered by the community of participants whose entry fees directly contribute to the ever-growing annual prize purse.

Legendary Stakes Benefits:

Broad Accessibility: Covers 14 Western Performance Horse disciplines, including Barrel Racing, Reining, Roping, and Cutting, providing a wide array of competition opportunities.

Covers 14 Western Performance Horse disciplines, including Barrel Racing, Reining, Roping, and Cutting, providing a wide array of competition opportunities. Lifetime Enrollment: A one-time fee ensures stallions and their offspring are eligible to compete for life, enhancing value for breeders and owners.

A one-time fee ensures stallions and their offspring are eligible to compete for life, enhancing value for breeders and owners. Technology-Driven: Real-time data and strategic competition enhancements are at the heart of the platform, continually evolving to offer participants a consistently cutting-edge competitive experience.

Real-time data and strategic competition enhancements are at the heart of the platform, continually evolving to offer participants a consistently cutting-edge competitive experience. Event Collaboration: Legendary Stakes serves as an add-on feature to popular existing Western Performance events across the country, requiring participants to register for the physical event first to qualify.

Legendary Stakes serves as an add-on feature to popular existing Western Performance events across the country, requiring participants to register for the physical event first to qualify. Community Growth: By incentivizing stakeholders—riders, horse owners, breeders, dam owners, and stallion owners—to engage more actively, Legendary Stakes aims to boost participation in more events and disciplines, thereby supporting the growth and diversification of existing physical events.

By incentivizing stakeholders—riders, horse owners, breeders, dam owners, and stallion owners—to engage more actively, Legendary Stakes aims to boost participation in more events and disciplines, thereby supporting the growth and diversification of existing physical events. Annual Royalty Rewards: Stallion owners and breeders receive annual royalties from the entry fees for enrolled stallions, creating a recurring benefit and further incentivizing participation.

About Legendary Stakes

Legendary Stakes , founded by Texas and Colorado ranch owners Shane Plummer and Logan Alley, deepens the relationship between people and their horses via technology by expanding upon the concept of traditional "jackpot roping" into a comprehensive web platform for 14 Western Performance Horse disciplines. It offers lifetime participation for enrolled stallions and their offspring. The goal is to enroll every horse competing in every Western Performance event to transform and decentralize the way the industry operates, making it more equitable and engaging for all stakeholders—and distribute the largest western performance purse every year.

For more information on how to participate or to enroll your stallion, please visit Legendary Stakes on the Web , Facebook , Instagram , Threads or TikTok .

All registered trademarks and product identifiers belong to their respective corporate entities. Any other trademarks or product names referenced here are also owned exclusively by their relevant companies.

Legendary Stakes Media Contact:

Gary Bird

FortyThree, Inc.

[email protected]

831.888.9011

SOURCE Legendary Stakes