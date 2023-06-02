Legendary Texas Trial Lawyer Richard A. 'Dick' Sayles Announces New Venture

Veteran attorney plans to open The Sayles Law Firm

DALLAS, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 40 years of trying cases throughout Texas and across the country, trial lawyer Richard A. "Dick" Sayles is just getting started. His new venture, The Sayles Law Firm, opens for business on June 2.

"I love the law and am passionate about advocating for clients in important and interesting cases," says Mr. Sayles. "Early in my career, I was lucky to have the great Jim Coleman as my mentor. Then, Mark Werbner and I built one of the premier litigation boutiques in the Southwest. And in what has truly been a labor of love, 11 of us established a Dallas office for Bradley Arant Boult Cummings in 2019. Today, that office has more than 45 lawyers. I am gratified by the confidence and support I have received from my colleagues at Bradley. I will miss them. Those positive relationships will last a lifetime."

"We couldn't have asked for a better introduction to the Dallas market than to have partnered with Dick Sayles for the past four years," says Bradley's Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner Jonathan M. Skeeters. "We owe him a debt of gratitude for the time and talent he's devoted to Bradley, and we are better off for having had him as our partner. He will be missed, but we look forward to partnering with him on significant matters for many years to come."

Mr. Sayles will continue collaborating closely with Bradley to provide trial expertise in significant cases. In addition, he will seek to partner with other firms in and outside of Texas. "The list of national firms I have worked with is long," says Mr. Sayles. "Regarding fees, I will offer alternative fees in addition to hourly – contingent, bonus, fixed fee at various stages, and other iterations of alternative fees."

"My best skills are as a courtroom advocate and as a strategist," says Mr. Sayles. "I'm also intrigued by the idea of serving as opposing counsel in mock trials where a firm needs strong and vigorous opposition in testing their cases."

Dick Sayles is one of the most successful lawyers in Texas, and Sayles Werbner was once named among the top five "winningest" trial law firms in the country by The National Law Journal. He has taken more than 150 cases to trial, earning multimillion-dollar verdicts from more than a dozen jury trials in state and federal courts, as well as many defense verdicts.

Mr. Sayles has received virtually every honor to which a lawyer can aspire. He earned National Board Certification as a trial lawyer Advocate by the National Board of Trial Advocacy; among the highest and most difficult honors an attorney can achieve. He has been recognized as one of the 500 Leading Lawyers in America and named the Dallas Bar Association's Trial Lawyer of the Year. He's twice been honored as Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers in America, once for commercial litigation and once for "bet the company" litigation.

Seven times his peers have voted him among the top 10 lawyers in Texas in surveys conducted by Texas Super Lawyers/Thomson Reuters and he has earned multiple honors from the American Board of Trial Advocates, Benchmark Litigation, The Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers, and Lawdragon. He is also a fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers, the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, and the International Society of Barristers.

Finally, Mr. Sayles is a Hall of Famer. The national legal publication Lawdragon profiled Dick and inducted him into the Lawdragon Hall of Fame in 2022. In the same year, he was one of 50 original inductees into the D Magazine Best Lawyers Hall of Fame. The award is one the magazine bestows only on attorneys who have been named to its Best Lawyers in Dallas list a minimum of 15 times.

In this new role Mr. Sayles will take on a select number of trials and engagements, practicing in the areas of litigation he's excelled in for decades. His experience includes representing clients in cases involving the defense of/and claims against corporate directors and officers, securities claims, product liability and patent infringement suits, and high-stakes commercial litigation. "Whether representing plaintiffs or defendants, individuals, or corporations, I thrive in the courtroom. And I'm going to keep doing the sort of work that people have come to expect from me over the course of my career," says Mr. Sayles.

To learn more, click here: www.sayleslawfirm.com.

The Sayles Law Firm

5600 W. Lovers Lane

Suite 116-363

Dallas, TX 75209

214-643-8030

[email protected]

Contact Information:

Androvett Legal Media and Marketing

Mike Androvett

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Sayles Law Firm