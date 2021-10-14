Legendary Turntablist DJ Scratch Joins Sirius Radio's Rock The Bells Channel

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Without question, DJ Scratch is one of Hip Hop's most prolific DJs. With a career spanning more than 30 years, the turntable whisperer has rocked the turntables around the globe as both a soloist and for the likes of RUN DMC, Jay Z, Alicia Keys, LL Cool J, Beyonce, Tribe Called Quest, and more. A multi-platinum Producer and Grammy winner and nominee, DJ Scratch continues to thrive on airwaves, clubs, and throughout the internet.

Photo Credit: Scratchvision photo credit: Scratchvision

The DJ SCRATCH SHOW will premiere on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 6 pm EST on Sirius Radio on the LL Cool J Rock The Bells Channel 43, a channel dedicated exclusively to enthusiasts of Classic Hip Hop sounds. "I'm excited about this new venture with Rock The Bells Radio. Being able to host, educate & entertain is most important to me. RTB gives me the freedom to do so," says DJ Scratch.

DJ Scratch, whose musical relationship with LL Cool J began more than three decades ago, has metamorphosed into an incredible friendship and partnership. For example, in September 2000, LL Cool J released his 8th studio album on Def Jam Recording entitled The G.O.A.T. The album was certified Platinum and Executive Produced by DJ Scratch. The disc features the now LL classic, Ill Bomb. In the same year, DJ Scratch produced another smash title for LL, the title track for the box office sensation, Any Given Sunday.

Joining the Rock The Bells team is just the tip of the iceberg for DJ Scratch. Fans can continue to experience him on the ScratchVision platform and can expect new music as he and RZA bring you Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater, an exceptional new release produced by DJ Scratch coming this Fall. DJ Scratch is also currently featured on the Flatbush Zombies single, "The Unforgiven" featuring Metallica.

