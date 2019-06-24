Legendary University of Florida Football Coach and Heisman Trophy Winner Steve Spurrier has New Recruiting Gig

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Spurrier, the Heisman Trophy winning University of Florida football player and legendary coach, is seeking an experienced teammate to operate his new casual American dining restaurant concept, Spurrier's, at Celebration Pointe in Gainesville, FL.

"I've always sought out the finest teammates - players and coaches - during my football career," said Coach Spurrier. "Now it's time to draft a first-class restaurant operator with a desire to be the best, and bring an exceptional dining and social experience to the Gainesville region." The restaurant will include a 1,500 square foot sports memorabilia exhibit with Coach Spurrier's 1966 Heisman Trophy as the centerpiece. "I'm chomping at the bit to share my Heisman Trophy and a multitude of other unique memorabilia from my decades in college and professional football with the fans that help us win it," said Coach Spurrier.

The selected partner will receive a million-dollar buildout budget, the ability to influence the final restaurant menu and décor, and salary and/or equity in the venture. Prior strong restaurant management experience is required to apply, and the partner will be selected based on their strengths and qualifications. For details on the judging metrics visit www.spurriersrestaurant.com. Applications will be accepted as of June 24, with a deadline of July 30, and a partner announced later this year. Coach Spurrier describes his coaching and business style as friendly but aggressive, which applicants should consider when making their submissions to join Team Spurrier.

Steve Spurrier's illustrious football career includes his years as a College Football Hall of Fame Coach and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback at UF, and his decades of college and NFL head coaching, including the 1996 NCAA National Championship at the University of Florida. He won 282 games as a professional and college coach. His sports career achievements include:

Winningest coach in school history at the University of Florida and the University of South Carolina

and the Only coach alive to be inducted into both the SEC and ACC Halls of Fame

Only coach to win a Heisman Trophy (1966) and coach a Heisman Trophy winner (Danny Wuerffel, 1996)

Only coach to defeat the University of Georgia 16 times

16 times Only coach alive to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a player (1986) and as a coach (2017)

Celebration Pointe is the ideal location for this new restaurant given the development's official designation of 'Where Gators come to Celebrate' and because of Celebration Pointe's existing, close relationship with the University of Florida Athletic Association. This includes hosting the football and basketball coaches' radio shows, and the highly-attended Chomp the Block rallies the week of UF football games. Celebration Pointe has direct access to I-75 and its more than 100,000 daily motorists.

Visit www.celebrationpointe.com for more information about the exceptional mixed-use development and all of its offerings.

