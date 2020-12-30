Legendary Ventures Partners with The Girl Scouts

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced today the addition of Legendary Ventures to its corporate partnership program that funds Girl Scout Membership Scholarships. The program provides girls everywhere the opportunity to reach their full potential via mentorship with public and private institutions. In partnership with GSUSA, organizations can sponsor a year of Girl Scout memberships to provide girls with critical skills to become the leaders of tomorrow. Legendary Ventures' participation provides 200 Girl Scout membership scholarships to girls in low-income families.

"This year, we've seen families forced to make tough decisions about their daughters' out-of-school activities because of income loss. We are so grateful that Legendary Ventures is working with us to help girls reach their full potential," says GSUSA Deputy Chief Customer Officer, Jenn Hollern. Additionally, "Today, girls need Girl Scouting more than ever. We are thrilled to participate in a program that allows girls to gain the entrepreneurial skills necessary to succeed in the workplace," says Jayson Kim, General Partner of Legendary Ventures.

About Legendary Ventures

Legendary Ventures is a venture capital firm that accelerates value creation for early-stage startups in the consumer, retail and technology industries. For more information about the firm or its funds, visit https://www.legendary.vc.

Girl Scouts of the USA

GSUSA is 2.5 million strong with more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-Taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, Juliette organized the very first Girl Scout troop in Savannah, Georgia, and her legacy has left an indelible mark on building girls of courage, confidence, and character across the world. Today, GSUSA is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. The Girl Scouts offer every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of adventure, leadership, and success. To for more information about the organization or its programs, please visit https://www.girlscouts.org.

