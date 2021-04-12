Legendary World Driving Champion Bob Bondurant to Open New Location of Famed Racing School

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The legendary World Driving Champion Bob Bondurant who since 1968 has taught the top American race car champions and Hollywood's biggest stars including Christian Bale (FORD vs FERRARI), Clint Eastwood, Tom Cruise, Nicolas Cage, Adam Corolla, Jimmy Kimmel, Tommy Lee Jones and many more announced today that "Contrary to numerous false media reports, the iconic Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving (dba Bondurant Racing School) is NOT GONE."

Famed American race car driver and racing school owner Bob Bondurant is deeply involved in the direction of his renowned school with his wife and co-owner Pat Bondurant. Today they share that they are working to secure new investment partners to be a part of the unmatched history and credibility of the Bondurant brand and copyrighted teaching methodology, with new plans to relaunch the world's #1 racing school in a new location. Bob Bondurant was one of a handful of Americans to compete in the Formula 1 Grand Prix series, as well as raced and won at Le Mans, bringing home the World Championship trophy to America. He was the most winning driver on Carroll Shelby's team, racing the famed Cobras and GT40. Bondurant also raced in Can-Am, Sports cars and NASCAR, before devoting time to his racing and his high performance driving school. Bob Bondurant has trained the greatest champions in racing as well as icons in the motion picture industry since the school was founded 1968.

There is a high level of global interest from qualified parties to negotiate for the #1 racing school in the world to select their new location. To that end, the Bondurants are soliciting qualified parties to contact them for additional details.

The announcement is made in the wake of the school's sudden selling, after an attempted, but failed hostile takeover that happened on November 12th, 2018. This coup forced the Bondurants into selling their school assets, not the Bondurant name, on March 22nd, 2019. Bondurant has conducted business at the Wildhorse Pass Motorsports park, proudly located on the Gila River Indian Community since 1989, and has graduated over 500,000 students.

Since 2019, the Bondurants have been in litigation with the current operator at the school location, Stig Investments, LLC, (dba The Bondurant School of High Performance Driving) over Stig's use of the Bondurant name and brand. Earlier this year the Bondurants and Stig reached an agreement resolving the litigation over the name, which clarified that the Bondurants own the Bondurant name and brand, and that they are free to license the Bondurant name and brand to a new partner at their discretion and that Stig would be transitioning to a different name. To that end, Stig recently issued press releases stating that they have changed their name to the Radford Racing School.

The legendary World Driving Champion Bob Bondurant has never shied away from a challenge on or off the track. Bob Bondurant is a member of 10 Racing Hall of Fames and founded the famous driving school in 1968, teaching with his copyrighted Bondurant Method. The Bondurant Method is known worldwide as the #1 training methodology for professional drivers, movie stars, military and law enforcement.

Pat Bondurant stated, "The current operators of the former Bondurant location, have never owned the Bondurant name, and will never be Bondurant, despite the incomprehensible attempt into misleading the public otherwise. However, we genuinely wish them success in their endeavors as Bob and I believe anyone encouraging the racing industry to grow, will undoubtedly assist the automotive industry as a whole. Bob and I are happy to move to the next chapter of our story. It's important that our new partners reflect the high quality of training Bob demanded for himself and his team."

