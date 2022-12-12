LegenDay Developed Conductive Silicone Parts for Medical Industry

Silicone Parts for Medical Industry

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LegenDay today developed conductive silicone parts for the healthcare and medical industry. The parts are made from superior quality silicone containing electrically conductive and inert particles, with an optional EMI shielding.

"The next generation of healthcare and medical products require flexible, safe, biocompatible, and electrically conductive parts," said Frank, LegenDay Marketing Manager. "A reason LegenDay invests in modifying the LSR and HCR for the healthcare industry."

Developing electrically conductive silicone parts is a breakthrough in the medical industry. Currently, only LegenDay is among the few companies with this capability.

LegenDay will use conductive silicone with low volatility and ion content for more sensitive medical electronic systems. This makes LegenDay conductive silicone parts suitable for hermetically sealed, vacuum, or high heat conditions.

LegenDay conductive silicone parts vary from large to miniature medical electronic components. These silicone medical parts are made from high-consistency silicone rubber or liquid silicone rubber.

LegenDay conductive silicone parts have passed safety testing validation and requirements as outlined by the FDA.

LegenDay is a trusted HCR and LSR parts supplier. Over the years, the company has modified numerous silicone grades for custom applications. With continued R&D and adopting the latest technologies, LegenDay remains a market leader in precision silicone parts.

LegenDay is a professional manufacturer in China that offers a wide range of custom-molded silicone products for different industries including automotive, personal care, houseware, pet products, and more. We have been providing one-stop solution to brand owners, wholesalers, distributors, importers, and retailers for many years now. Our company is widely recognized worldwide for providing excellent technical solutions and manufacturing expertise.

