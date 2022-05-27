Legends Distillery repeats Double Platinum Accolades at the Ascot Awards for the second year running making it 42 Awards since the launch back in 2020 including multiple Platinum, Double Platinum, Double Golds and most recently 'Consumers' Choice Award' at the 2022 SIP Awards

This spring, Legends Distillery decided to enter our Vodka, 115 Wheated Bourbon and Single Barrel Bourbon into the 2022 Ascot Awards with the goal of retaining our title and the results were amazing. Our vodka received a Platinum award and both our 115 Wheated Bourbon and Single Barrel Bourbon received Double Platinum!

Now we wait to see if we go back to back with the Best in Category Award which will be in June but until then we are celebrating our Ascot Awards and are honored by the judges feedback.

