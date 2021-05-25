Legends for Charity® raises $900,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, benefiting kids with childhood cancer, other life-threatening diseases

TAMPA, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One hundred generous supporters of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® raised $900,000 for the kids of St. Jude at this year's Legends for Charity®Dinner, which took place on May 15 at the Tampa home of event co-chairs Drew and Morgan Weatherford. The event typically brings together more than 700 guests around the excitement of the Super Bowl and includes an online public auction.

For 2021, the event was transformed into an intimate gathering of supporters committed to the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® The online auction included luxury trips, autographed memorabilia and tickets to national sporting events.

The dinner is synonymous with the Pat Summerall Award, which honors a deserving national sports broadcaster or prominent sports figure who has had an outstanding career and made a significant impact in their community. This year's honoree, Erin Andrews, will be celebrated during the Legends for Charity Dinner in Los Angeles during Super Bowl LVII. The entrepreneur, television host and FOX Sports reporter is the first female recipient of the Pat Summerall Award. Past honorees include Tony Dungy, James Brown, Greg Gumbel, Jim Nantz, Chris Berman, Cris Collinsworth, Al Michaels, Archie Manning, Michael Strahan, Joe Buck, Rich Eisen, Bill Cowher, The NFL ON FOX, John Madden and Jim Kelly.

"The backdrop for this year's Legends for Charity Dinner may have changed, but the commitment of our supporters to ensure St. Jude can continue developing groundbreaking research and treatment for pediatric cancer and life-threatening diseases did not," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We are grateful for the support of Legends for Charity and all who participate and support St. Jude during this event, which has become a cornerstone of the biggest weekend in professional sports. Their generosity ensures that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all they should worry about is helping their child live."

Since its inception more than 16 years ago, Legends for Charity has raised more than $8 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The late Pat Summerall and his wife Cheri, together with Ocean 2 Ocean Productions, which created and produces the event annually, chose St. Jude as their charity partner in 2006.

To learn more or to donate to St. Jude, visit LegendsForCharity.com.

About Legends for Charity®

Legends for Charity® is an annual national event held during Super Bowl Weekend to present The Pat Summerall Award to a deserving broadcaster. Created by Cheryl DeLeonardis of Ocean 2 Ocean Productions, it is annually held at the prestigious NFL headquarters hotel and celebrates national sports legends and has raised over $8 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Since its inception more than fifteen years ago, it has become a cornerstone event during the biggest weekend in professional sports earning eight national Telly Awards and opening the world of sports broadcasters to the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

