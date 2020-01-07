Legends for Charity® will honor Jim Kelly, Pro Football Hall of Fame Buffalo Bills quarterback, with prestigious Pat Summerall Award during Super Bowl LIV Week

MIAMI, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Kelly, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Buffalo Bills quarterback who led his team to four Super Bowls will be honored with the coveted Pat Summerall Award at the Legends for Charity® Dinner on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in Miami. The dinner benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® will once again be held at the NFL's weekend headquarters, The InterContinental Hotel, downtown Miami.

Kelly led the Buffalo Bills to six AFC East Championships & four consecutive Super Bowl appearances, the only team to do so in the history of the franchise. Even though the Bills did not come home with a Super Bowl Championship ring, they showed incredible resiliency by making it back four times in a row. He becomes the 15th recipient of the Pat Summerall Award, named in honor of the late legendary broadcaster known for many years as "the voice of the NFL."

"I am looking forward to being in Miami for the Legends for Charity Event and I am humbled to be the 2020 honoree of the Pat Summerall Award. Pat was an inspiration and it means a great deal to be given an award in his name," said Jim Kelly. "I know how much he loved this event and even more importantly, how he loved to help save lives working with St. Jude. My motto is; make a difference today for someone who is fighting for their tomorrow. I will continue to honor Pat's legacy by trying my best to be a difference maker every day."

Since its inception more than 15 years ago, Legends for Charity has raised more than $7 million for St. Jude. Each year the Pat Summerall Award is given to a deserving sports personality. Funds raised from this event will help to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all they should worry about is helping their child live.

"True inspiration comes in many forms, from our brave children who are battling childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases, to leaders like the late Pat Summerall, who embodied the true meaning of giving as evidenced through his support and unyielding devotion to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We are proud to continue Pat's legacy by honoring the great Jim Kelly with this coveted award, not only for his legendary accomplishments on the field, but also for the strength and resiliency he brought to his battles off the field. Having triumphed over cancer three times, Kelly is survivor, hero and inspiration to all of us."

KBR, a global provider of professional services and technologies to Government Services and Hydrocarbon Sectors, returns as the championship sponsor of the dinner. KBR has approximately 34,000 employees worldwide, customers in 75 countries, and operations in 40 countries.

For more information, please visit www.legendsforcharity.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Legends for Charity

Legends for Charity® is an annual national event held during Super Bowl Weekend to present The Pat Summerall Award to a deserving broadcaster. Created by Cheryl DeLeonardis of Ocean 2 Ocean Productions, it is annually held at the prestigious NFL headquarters hotel and celebrates national sports legends and has raised over $7 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Since its inception more than fifteen years ago, it has become a cornerstone event during the biggest weekend in professional sports earning eight national Telly Awards and opening the world of sports broadcasters to the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

