LEGENDS OF '80s COMEDY KEITH COOGAN AND JOHN KAPELOS TO STAR IN FILM "LOADED FOR BEAR"

News provided by

Umbrella Pictures

02 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keith Coogan (Adventures in Babysitting, Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, Toy Soldiers) and John Kapelos (Big Sky, The Shape of Water, The Breakfast Club) will star alongside Eddie Leavy (A.P. Bio) in the SAG-AFTRA-approved drama "Loaded for Bear." presented by Umbrella Pictures and Cold Cockle Productions. 

Continue Reading
Loaded for Bear poster
Loaded for Bear poster

"Loaded for Bear" tells the story of an old man bent on revenge after leaving his job and suing his boss for discrimination. He decides to make a film about the evils of the company and its owners with the help of an incredible, close-knit community of intellectually disabled and neurodiverse artists. Some of the themes in the story tie back to the ongoing guild strikes and the determination of the creative communities that back them.

This close-knit community represented in the story will be made up largely by a real community of intellectually disabled performers from the Los Angeles-based Born to Act Players, founded by Mary Rings in 1996. Students perform plays, monologues, and get musical training in singing and dancing. "Loaded for Bear" writer/director Anderson Cowan (Groupers, La Lucha: Getting Schooled in America) has worked with this population for decades and is incorporating their talents both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

Cowan says of the experience, "People don't know what they're missing, and I want to help change that. Volunteering with the intellectually and developmentally disabled community has been and continues to be atop my list of life's greatest offerings. The aim of these films, both the short film and a documentary feature that surrounds it, is to showcase these individuals, particularly their spirit, talent, comedic chops, and immense hearts. Every person we introduce to this group comes away truly inspired and motivated."

Accompanying the short film will be a documentary featured titled Loaded for Bear: The Documentary that will showcase the talents of the community and behind-the-scenes filming of the short. Cowan is funding the documentary through Entertainment 2 Affect Change, a 501(c)(3) partner, which connects content creators with mission-based organizations. Contributions to the documentary may be tax deductible. 

Coogan, Kapelos, and Leavy will bring their talents to L.A. to film in October. Rob Jarosinski's Umbrella Pictures will produce alongside Cowan's Cold Cockle Productions.

Coogan is represented by Courtney Peldon of Aqua Talent Agency. Kapelos is represented by Larry Hummel of Hummel Entertainment, Amy Lord of Eris Talent Agency, and Karen Williams-Posival of The Characters Talent Agency. Leavy is represented by Buchwald and Marque Entertainment.

ABOUT Umbrella Pictures, LLC
Umbrella Pictures, LLC is based out of Los Angeles and is known for the upcoming horror film, Hauntology, as well as numerous other film and television projects coming in 2023 and 2024.

ABOUT Cold Cockle Productions, LLC
Cold Cockle Productions, LLC is a Los Angeles-based production company known for award-winning feature film Groupers.

ABOUT the Born to Act Players
The Born to Act Players is a unique theater company comprised of professional performers with and without disabilities. It was founded by Mary Rings in 1996 and continues to provide creative training in Los Angeles.

SOURCE Umbrella Pictures

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.