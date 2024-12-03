Legends of Learning and McREL International Release Math Fluency Study: Math Basecamp Platform Boosts Math Scores by 16%

LAUREL, Md., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legends of Learning , a leader in game-based educational technology, announces the release of compelling new research demonstrating the effectiveness of its Math Basecamp program in significantly improving student performance in mathematics. This ESSA Tier 2 study, conducted by the internationally recognized education research organization, McREL International , found that students using Math Basecamp achieved substantially higher scores on End of Year State standardized math assessments.

Rialto School: Math mean percentile on Smarter Balanced by treatment group.

This research, focusing on the implementation of Math Basecamp in Rialto Unified School District (RUSD) in California, involved a comprehensive analysis of data from over 3,000 third, fourth, and fifth-grade students. The findings revealed a strong correlation between the number of Math Basecamp sessions completed and improved math scores. Notably, students who completed at least 24 sessions, aligning with Legends of Learning's recommended usage, demonstrated a significant advantage in their math performance.

"Math Basecamp turns fact fluency into an adventure. It's incredible to see students fully engaged, building confidence, and mastering skills with every session." Belma Pera, District Lead Elementary Math Strategist at Rialto USD

A key aspect of the study involved employing a robust statistical method known as propensity score matching. This technique allowed researchers to create comparable groups of students, ensuring that any observed differences in math scores could be confidently attributed to the use of Math Basecamp. The results were striking: students who completed 30 or more Math Basecamp sessions experienced a remarkable 7.46 percentile point increase (an increase of 16%) in their standardized math scores compared to their peers who did not utilize the program. This compelling evidence underscores the substantial benefits of consistent and dedicated use of Math Basecamp in fostering significant improvements in students' mathematical abilities.

Math Basecamp's effectiveness can be attributed to its innovative, game-based learning approach, meticulously crafted to align with school curricula to make learning both engaging and impactful. The program's three-tiered structure, encompassing fluency foundation, math fact mastery, and fluency application, provides a comprehensive framework for developing essential math concepts and skills. Through interactive games, captivating storylines, and research-backed challenges, award-winning Math Basecamp empowers students to build strong mathematical foundations while fostering a genuine love for learning.

Fluency Foundation: Students participate in hands-on activities and digital mini-games, establishing a solid understanding of fundamental math concepts.

Students participate in hands-on activities and digital mini-games, establishing a solid understanding of fundamental math concepts. Math Fact Mastery: Engaging in a story-based math adventure, students apply their understandings to develop fact mastery to overcome challenges and progress through the game.

Engaging in a story-based math adventure, students apply their understandings to develop fact mastery to overcome challenges and progress through the game. Fluency Application: A variety of mini-games challenge students to utilize their math fact mastery to solve complex problems, solidifying their understanding and problem-solving skills. Continued work with facts keeps mastery from degrading.

The positive results of this research strongly affirm Legends of Learning's commitment to delivering high-quality, research-backed educational solutions that make a tangible difference in students' lives.

"Legends of Learning is committed to students' success in mathematics and increasing the love of mathematics. We're excited that the efficacy study proved Math Basecamp's impact." Janet Pittock, Chief Academic Officer at Legends of learning.

The company believes that every student deserves the opportunity to excel in mathematics, and Math Basecamp provides an engaging and effective pathway to achieve that goal.

Access the full research report here: Download the Full Research Study.

To learn more about Math Basecamp and explore its features, please visit https://www.legendsoflearning.com/math-basecamp/

SOURCE Legends of Learning