Legends, the First Platform Built to Measurably Increase Confidence in Kids, Launches Out of Stealth with $6M in Seed Funding

At a time when confidence in kids is at an all-time low, Legends gives families an easy & accessible way to improve their practical life skills and mental health

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legends, the confidence-training platform for kids, launched out of stealth today and announced $6M in seed funding from tech and education VCs, including Floodgate Capital, Reach Capital, and individual investors, including technologist Joe Liemandt. This investment will accelerate Legends' mission of building self-confidence in kids, innovating the $1.5 trillion education industry, and providing families with accessible, affordable learning tools that teach practical life skills.

The Legends team spent three years researching future preparedness and the rise of mental health issues in elementary school children and found that low confidence, which leads to issues like anxiety and depression, is one of the biggest problems facing kids today. Their survey of 1,200 families showed confidence declining from 60% to 38% between ages 12 and 14. The majority of families surveyed also cited confidence as the number one skill parents want for their kids.

Legends was built to address this issue and offers a subscription platform for kids aged 7 to 11 to use with their parents. Families are texted 5-minute confidence "workouts" daily, including an inspiring micro-documentary about a legendary person, plus an interactive exercise that reinforces the theme of the day. Confidence levels are assessed using a unique "confidence profile", which combines user feedback with AI-assisted analysis. Since operating in beta, over 90% of kids using the platform have shown a measurable improvement in their confidence levels within the first 90 days.

"We've been led to believe confidence is something you're born with, but it's a skill, not a trait, and so it can be trained," says Legends CEO & founder Sonny Caberwal. "Through our research, we've found that just five minutes of practice a day can significantly improve a kids' confidence, giving them critical skills that will support and empower them throughout their life."

In addition to the $6m in seed funding, Legends has also raised $1m to start the Legends Lab Foundation, a non-profit focused on improving accessibility to resources that help with confidence and related skills, led by Sue Wasiolek, who served as Duke University's Dean of Students for over 40 years.

ABOUT LEGENDS:

Legends is a confidence-training platform that helps kids improve their confidence through daily practice and build skills that will ready them for the future. Designed for kids ages 7-11 and their parents, families receive daily, 5-minute confidence "workouts" with inspiring videos about legendary people—from celebrated artists and athletes to trailblazing scientists—plus interactive exercises that reinforce the theme of the day. Legends, which was founded in 2021 and launched out of stealth in 2024, is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.buildlegends.com .

Contact: press@buildlegends.com

SOURCE Legends