Legent® Bourbon and Menswear Designer Todd Snyder Announce the Re-Release Of Limited-Edition Denim Jacket in Support of the AAPI Community

"For this special edition of my signature Dylan Jacket, we brought together the best in Japanese denim and American craftsmanship, in the same way Legent mixes Japanese blending techniques with American distilling traditions," says Todd Snyder. "As we celebrate the intersection of East and West with this partnership, we also want to take a moment to acknowledge the challenges faced by many in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community over the past several months and work to put an end to these terrible acts of hatred."

Since launching in 2019, Legent has changed the landscape of the bourbon category. A product of two whisk(e)y legends, Legent is expertly distilled by Fred Noe, seventh-generation Master Distiller of Jim Beam, bourbon's pioneering family, and artfully blended by Shinji Fukuyo, fifth-ever Chief Blender of Suntory, the founding house of Japanese whisky. The award-winning bourbon* brings together the best of the East and West unlike any other, resulting in a perfectly balanced yet complex and layered whiskey with a bright, smooth, unexpectedly long finish.

"As a brand that is rooted in melding the best of Japanese and American craftsmanship, we are fully committed, along with Todd Snyder, to not only be celebrating but also standing behind the AAPI community, especially during this time of increased violence and racism," says Victoria Russell, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Beam Suntory. "While we recognize that there is still a lot of work to be done to end xenophobia and bigotry towards the AAPI community, we are hopeful that impactful organizations like Stop AAPI Hate will make a difference in putting an end to the horrible acts of discrimination this community is facing."

About Legent Bourbon:

Launched in 2019 by Beam Suntory, Legent® Bourbon is a masterful collaboration between two celebrated whisk(e)y legends; expertly distilled by Fred Noe, seventh-generation Master Distiller of Jim Beam, bourbon's pioneering family, and artfully blended by Shinji Fukuyo, fifth-ever Chief Blender of Suntory, the founding house of Japanese whisky. A first-of-its-kind, unique innovation that starts as a Kentucky Straight Bourbon with Beam Suntory's classic family recipe and is aged in wine and sherry casks before being blended with more Kentucky Straight Bourbon, resulting in a perfectly balanced yet complex and layered whiskey that is truly extraordinary. Please visit legentbourbon.com or follow along @legentbourbon for more information and cocktail recipes.

About Todd Snyder:

Since launching his eponymous label in 2011, Todd Snyder has infused his love for New York City into the DNA of his brand, redefining how modern American men can present themselves to the world in stylish, unexpected ways. From bespoke tailoring to innovative capsule collections, Todd's creations show that good style can be attainable and even playful. He resides on the cutting edge of fashion retail and is always looking for unexpected ways to push creative boundaries, as seen through innovative capsule collections and limited-edition designs with brands including Champion, New Balance, Timex, Moscot, Moby's, and FJ Company. Todd serves as a mentor for the next generation of designers at his alma mater, Iowa State University where he works closely with emerging talent through the label's robust internship program.

The Todd Snyder New York flagship store and his second location, Todd Snyder at the Liquor Store, have been hailed as innovative retail and lifestyle hubs by The New York Times, New York Magazine, GQ and others, solidifying the brand's status as a go-to shopping destination for fashion insiders and sharp dressers worldwide. Previously, Todd held leading roles at Polo Ralph Lauren, The Gap and J.Crew. As head of menswear at J.Crew, he created the J. Crew Liquor Store in New York City, a first-of-its-kind concept offering a curated selection of apparel and lifestyle products. He has also been recognized four times by the CFDA as a Menswear Designer of the Year nominee and was a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund ﬁnalist. Todd is currently based in New York City and has three daughters.

About Stop AAPI Hate:

Stop AAPI Hate is a national coalition addressing anti-Asian racism across the U.S. The coalition was founded by the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council (A3PCON), Chinese for Affirmative Action (CAA) and San Francisco State University's Asian American Studies Department. Between March 19, 2020 and March 31, 2021, Stop AAPI Hate has received 6,603 reported incidents of racism and discrimination targeting Asian Americans across the U.S. Visit stopaapihate.org.

