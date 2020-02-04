Legg Mason Announces Quarterly Dividend

BALTIMORE, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.40 per share. The dividend is payable on April 20, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 19, 2020.

Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives™, Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $804 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019. To learn more, visit our website, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

