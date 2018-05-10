BALTIMORE, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) reported preliminary assets under management of approximately $752.3 billion as of April 30, 2018. This month's AUM included net long-term inflows of $1.0 billion, driven by net inflows in fixed income of $1.3 billion, partially offset by net outflows in equity of $0.2 billion and alternative of $0.1 billion. Alternative AUM reflects $0.1 billion of realizations. Liquidity net inflows were $2.7 billion and this month's AUM included a negative foreign exchange impact of $3.0 billion.

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in billions)

Assets Under Management







Preliminary















By asset class:

April 2018

March 2018

December 2017

September 2017

June 2017

Equity

$ 203.6

$ 203.0

$ 207.6

$ 201.2

$ 196.2

Fixed Income

417.6

422.3

420.1

411.9

403.6

Alternatives

65.8

66.1

66.3

65.8

66.5



Long-Term Assets

$ 687.0

$ 691.4

$ 694.0

$ 678.9

$ 666.3

Liquidity

65.3

62.7

73.2

75.5

74.9



Total

$ 752.3

$ 754.1

$ 767.2

$ 754.4

$ 741.2

About Legg Mason

Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives,TM Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $753 billion as of April 30, 2018. To learn more, visit our web site, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legg-mason-reports-assets-under-management-and-flows-for-april-2018-300646173.html

SOURCE Legg Mason, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.leggmason.com

