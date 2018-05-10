Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for April 2018
08:00 ET
BALTIMORE, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) reported preliminary assets under management of approximately $752.3 billion as of April 30, 2018. This month's AUM included net long-term inflows of $1.0 billion, driven by net inflows in fixed income of $1.3 billion, partially offset by net outflows in equity of $0.2 billion and alternative of $0.1 billion. Alternative AUM reflects $0.1 billion of realizations. Liquidity net inflows were $2.7 billion and this month's AUM included a negative foreign exchange impact of $3.0 billion.
|
LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
(Amounts in billions)
|
Assets Under Management
|
Preliminary
|
By asset class:
|
April 2018
|
March 2018
|
December 2017
|
September 2017
|
June 2017
|
Equity
|
$
|
203.6
|
$
|
203.0
|
$
|
207.6
|
$
|
201.2
|
$
|
196.2
|
Fixed Income
|
417.6
|
422.3
|
420.1
|
411.9
|
403.6
|
Alternatives
|
65.8
|
66.1
|
66.3
|
65.8
|
66.5
|
Long-Term Assets
|
$
|
687.0
|
$
|
691.4
|
$
|
694.0
|
$
|
678.9
|
$
|
666.3
|
Liquidity
|
65.3
|
62.7
|
73.2
|
75.5
|
74.9
|
Total
|
$
|
752.3
|
$
|
754.1
|
$
|
767.2
|
$
|
754.4
|
$
|
741.2
About Legg Mason
Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives,TM Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $753 billion as of April 30, 2018. To learn more, visit our web site, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
