Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for August 2019

Legg Mason, Inc.

Sep 12, 2019, 08:00 ET

BALTIMORE, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $776.8 billion as of Aug. 31, 2019. This month's AUM included long-term net inflows of $0.8 billion, driven by positive inflows in all three asset classes, including $0.4 billion in fixed income, $0.3 billion in alternatives, and $0.1 billion in equities.  AUM also included net liquidity outflows of $4.4 billion and negative foreign exchange impact of $1.4 billion.

By asset class:

August 2019

July 2019

June 2019

March 2019

December 2018

September 2018

Equity

$            201.0

$           206.8

$           205.6

$            202.0

$            181.0

$           214.5

Fixed Income

444.7

438.2

438.0

419.6

406.6

411.0

Alternatives

71.7

71.7

70.1

68.6

66.3

67.4


Long-Term Assets

$            717.4

$           716.7

$           713.7

$            690.2

$            653.9

$           692.9

Liquidity

59.4

63.8

66.5

67.8

73.3

62.5


Total

$            776.8

$           780.5

$           780.2

$            758.0

$            727.2

$           755.4

About Legg Mason
Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives™,  Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $777 billion as of August 31, 2019. To learn more, visit our website, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

