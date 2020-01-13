Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for December 2019

BALTIMORE, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $803.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019. This month's AUM included long-term net outflows of $1.5 billion, driven by equity net outflows of $3.6 billion, partially offset by fixed income net inflows of $1.3 billion and alternative net inflows of $0.8 billion. This month's equity outflows included a previously reported $2.8 billion redemption. Realizations totaled $0.3 billion. AUM also included liquidity net inflows of $3.7 billion and positive foreign exchange of $2.7 billion.

By asset class:

December 2019

September 2019

June 2019

March 2019

December 2018

Equity

$ 214.0

$ 203.3

$ 205.6

$ 202.0

$ 181.0

Fixed Income

451.8

442.7

438.0

419.6

406.6

Alternatives

74.3

72.6

70.1

68.6

66.3



Long-Term Assets

$ 740.1

$ 718.6

$ 713.7

$ 690.2

$ 653.9

Liquidity

63.4

63.2

66.5

67.8

73.3



Total

$ 803.5

$ 781.8

$ 780.2

$ 758.0

$ 727.2

About Legg Mason

Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives™, Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $804 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019. To learn more, visit our website, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

