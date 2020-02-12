Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for January 2020

BALTIMORE, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $806.0 billion as of Jan 31, 2020. This month's AUM included long-term net inflows of $0.1 billion, driven by fixed income net inflows of $1.0 billion and alternative net inflows of $1.0 billion, partially offset by equity net outflows of $1.9 billion. Fixed income net inflows included a $1.1 billion previously disclosed performance-fee only sovereign redemption and Equity net outflows included a $2.0 billion previously disclosed sub-advised redemption. Realizations totaled $0.1 billion. AUM also included liquidity net inflows of $0.1 billion and negative foreign exchange of $2.3 billion.

By asset class:

January 2020

December 2019

September 2019

June 2019

March 2019







Equity

$ 208.8

$ 214.0

$ 203.3

$ 205.6

$ 202.0







Fixed Income

458.0

451.8

442.7

438.0

419.6







Alternatives

75.6

74.3

72.6

70.1

68.6









Long-Term Assets

$ 742.4

$ 740.1

$ 718.6

$ 713.7

$ 690.2







Liquidity

63.6

63.4

63.2

66.5

67.8









Total

$ 806.0

$ 803.5

$ 781.8

$ 780.2

$ 758.0







About Legg Mason

Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives™, Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $806 billion as of Jan. 31, 2020. To learn more, visit our website, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

