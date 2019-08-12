Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for July 2019
Aug 12, 2019, 08:00 ET
BALTIMORE, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $780.5 billion as of July 31, 2019. This month's AUM included long-term net inflows of $0.1 billion, driven by alternative inflows of $1.6 billion and fixed income inflows of $0.1 billion, partially offset by equity outflows of $1.6 billion. Realizations totaled $0.1 billion. AUM also included liquidity outflows of $2.8 billion and negative foreign exchange of $1.4 billion.
|
LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
(Amounts in billions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Assets Under Management
|
Preliminary
|
March
|
December
|
September
|
By asset class:
|
July 2019
|
June 2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
Equity
|
$ 206.8
|
$ 205.6
|
$ 202.0
|
$ 181.0
|
$ 214.5
|
Fixed Income
|
438.2
|
438.0
|
419.6
|
406.6
|
411.0
|
Alternatives
|
71.7
|
70.1
|
68.6
|
66.3
|
67.4
|
Long-Term Assets
|
$ 716.7
|
$ 713.7
|
$ 690.2
|
$ 653.9
|
$ 692.9
|
Liquidity
|
63.8
|
66.5
|
67.8
|
73.3
|
62.5
|
Total
|
$ 780.5
|
$ 780.2
|
$ 758.0
|
$ 727.2
|
$ 755.4
About Legg Mason
Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives™, Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $781 billion as of July 31, 2019. To learn more, visit our website, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
