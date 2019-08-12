Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for July 2019

BALTIMORE, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $780.5 billion as of July 31, 2019. This month's AUM included long-term net inflows of $0.1 billion, driven by alternative inflows of $1.6 billion and fixed income inflows of $0.1 billion, partially offset by equity outflows of $1.6 billion. Realizations totaled $0.1 billion. AUM also included liquidity outflows of $2.8 billion and negative foreign exchange of $1.4 billion.

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in billions) (Unaudited)































































































Assets Under Management





























































































Preliminary





































March

December

September





By asset class:

July 2019

June 2019

2019

2018

2018







Equity

$ 206.8

$ 205.6

$ 202.0

$ 181.0

$ 214.5







Fixed Income

438.2

438.0

419.6

406.6

411.0







Alternatives

71.7

70.1

68.6

66.3

67.4









Long-Term Assets $ 716.7

$ 713.7

$ 690.2

$ 653.9

$ 692.9







Liquidity

63.8

66.5

67.8

73.3

62.5









Total

$ 780.5

$ 780.2

$ 758.0

$ 727.2

$ 755.4







About Legg Mason

Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives™, Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $781 billion as of July 31, 2019. To learn more, visit our website, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

