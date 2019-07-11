Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for June 2019

BALTIMORE, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $780.2 billion as of June 30, 2019. This month's AUM included long-term net inflows of $0.5 billion, driven by fixed income inflows of $0.8 billion and alternative inflows of $0.2 billion, partially offset by equity outflows of $0.5 billion. Alternative AUM reflected $0.2 billion of realizations. AUM also included a positive foreign exchange impact of $1.2 billion and liquidity net inflows of $0.1 billion.

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in billions)

Assets Under Management





Preliminary







By asset class: June 2019 March 2019 December 2018 September 2018 June 2018

Equity $205.6 $202.0 $181.0 $214.5 $206.4

Fixed Income 438.0 419.6 406.6 411.0 412.3

Alternatives 70.1 68.6 66.3 67.4 66.4



Long-Term Assets $713.7 $690.2 $653.9 $692.9 $685.1

Liquidity 66.5 67.8 73.3 62.5 59.5



Total $780.2 $758.0 $727.2 $755.4 $744.6

































About Legg Mason

Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives™, Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $780 billion as of June 30, 2019. To learn more, visit our website, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

