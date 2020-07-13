Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for June 2020

BALTIMORE, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $783.4 billion as of June 30, 2020. This month's AUM included long-term net outflows of $3.6 billion, driven by equity and fixed income net outflows of $2.5 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively, partially offset by alternative net inflows of $0.2 billion. Realizations were $0.2 billion. AUM also included liquidity net outflows of $4.0 billion and positive foreign exchange of $1.2 billion.

By asset class:

June 2020

March 2020

December 2019

September 2019

June 2019







Equity

$ 192.4

$ 161.2

$ 214.0

$ 203.3

$ 205.6







Fixed Income

447.0

420.2

451.8

442.7

438.0







Alternatives

73.7

74.3

74.3

72.6

70.1









Long-Term Assets

$ 713.1

$ 655.7

$ 740.1

$ 718.6

$ 713.7







Liquidity

70.3

75.1

63.4

63.2

66.5









Total

$ 783.4

$ 730.8

$ 803.5

$ 781.8

$ 780.2







About Legg Mason

Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives™, Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $783 billion as of June 30, 2020. To learn more, visit our website, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

