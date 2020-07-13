Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for June 2020
Jul 13, 2020, 09:00 ET
BALTIMORE, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $783.4 billion as of June 30, 2020. This month's AUM included long-term net outflows of $3.6 billion, driven by equity and fixed income net outflows of $2.5 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively, partially offset by alternative net inflows of $0.2 billion. Realizations were $0.2 billion. AUM also included liquidity net outflows of $4.0 billion and positive foreign exchange of $1.2 billion.
|
LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
(Amounts in billions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Assets Under Management
|
Preliminary
|
By asset class:
|
June 2020
|
March 2020
|
December 2019
|
September 2019
|
June 2019
|
Equity
|
$ 192.4
|
$ 161.2
|
$ 214.0
|
$ 203.3
|
$ 205.6
|
Fixed Income
|
447.0
|
420.2
|
451.8
|
442.7
|
438.0
|
Alternatives
|
73.7
|
74.3
|
74.3
|
72.6
|
70.1
|
Long-Term Assets
|
$ 713.1
|
$ 655.7
|
$ 740.1
|
$ 718.6
|
$ 713.7
|
Liquidity
|
70.3
|
75.1
|
63.4
|
63.2
|
66.5
|
Total
|
$ 783.4
|
$ 730.8
|
$ 803.5
|
$ 781.8
|
$ 780.2
About Legg Mason
Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives™, Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $783 billion as of June 30, 2020. To learn more, visit our website, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
