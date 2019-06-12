Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for May 2019

BALTIMORE, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $757.9 billion as of May 31, 2019. This month's AUM included long-term net outflows of approximately $0.6 billion, driven by equity outflows of $1.6 billion, partially offset by fixed income and alternative inflows of $0.7 billion and $0.3 billion, respectively. AUM also included liquidity outflows of $0.6 billion and a negative foreign exchange impact of $0.2 billion.





































By asset class:

May 2019

April 2019

March 2019

December 2018

September 2018

June 2018







Equity

$ 194.3

$ 209.0

$ 202.0

$ 181.0

$ 214.5

$ 206.4







Fixed Income

427.7

422.5

419.6

406.6

411.0

412.3







Alternatives

69.6

69.2

68.6

66.3

67.4

66.4









Long-Term Assets

$ 691.6

$ 700.7

$ 690.2

$ 653.9

$ 692.9

$ 685.1







Liquidity

66.3

66.8

67.8

73.3

62.5

59.5









Total

$ 757.9

$ 767.5

$ 758.0

$ 727.2

$ 755.4

$ 744.6











































About Legg Mason

Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives™, Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $758 billion as of May 31, 2019. To learn more, visit our website, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

