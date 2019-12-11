Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for November 2019

BALTIMORE, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $790.5 billion as of Nov 30, 2019. This month's AUM included long-term net outflows of $2.2 billion, driven by fixed income net outflows of $1.5 billion and equity net outflows of $1.1 billion, partially offset by alternative net inflows of $0.4 billion. Realizations totaled $0.2 billion. AUM also included liquidity net outflows of $2.2 billion and negative foreign exchange of $1.7 billion.

By asset class:

November 2019

October 2019

September 2019

June 2019

March 2019

December 2018

Equity

$ 212.7

$ 207.1

$ 203.3

$ 205.6

$ 202.0

$ 181.0

Fixed Income

445.2

449.3

442.7

438.0

419.6

406.6

Alternatives

72.9

72.7

72.6

70.1

68.6

66.3



Long-Term Assets

$ 730.8

$ 729.1

$ 718.6

$ 713.7

$ 690.2

$ 653.9

Liquidity

59.7

61.9

63.2

66.5

67.8

73.3



Total

$ 790.5

$ 791.0

$ 781.8

$ 780.2

$ 758.0

$ 727.2

