Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for October 2019
Nov 12, 2019, 08:00 ET
BALTIMORE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $791.0 billion as of Oct 31, 2019. This month's AUM included long-term net inflows of $2.0 billion, driven by fixed income net inflows of $1.8 billion and alternative net inflows of $0.3 billion, partially offset by equity net outflows of $0.1 billion. Alternative AUM reflects $0.2 billion of realizations. AUM also included liquidity net outflows of $1.4 billion and positive foreign exchange of $2.1 billion.
|
LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
(Amounts in billions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Assets Under Management
|
Preliminary
|
By asset class:
|
October 2019
|
September 2019
|
June 2019
|
March 2019
|
December 2018
|
Equity
|
$ 207.1
|
$ 203.3
|
$ 205.6
|
$ 202.0
|
$ 181.0
|
Fixed Income
|
449.3
|
442.7
|
438.0
|
419.6
|
406.6
|
Alternatives
|
72.7
|
72.6
|
70.1
|
68.6
|
66.3
|
Long-Term Assets
|
$ 729.1
|
$ 718.6
|
$ 713.7
|
$ 690.2
|
$ 653.9
|
Liquidity
|
61.9
|
63.2
|
66.5
|
67.8
|
73.3
|
Total
|
$ 791.0
|
$ 781.8
|
$ 780.2
|
$ 758.0
|
$ 727.2
About Legg Mason
Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives™, Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $791 billion as of October 31, 2019. To learn more, visit our website, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
SOURCE Legg Mason, Inc.
Share this article