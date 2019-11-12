Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for October 2019

BALTIMORE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $791.0 billion as of Oct 31, 2019. This month's AUM included long-term net inflows of $2.0 billion, driven by fixed income net inflows of $1.8 billion and alternative net inflows of $0.3 billion, partially offset by equity net outflows of $0.1 billion. Alternative AUM reflects $0.2 billion of realizations. AUM also included liquidity net outflows of $1.4 billion and positive foreign exchange of $2.1 billion.

































LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in billions) (Unaudited)































































































Assets Under Management

































































































Preliminary





















By asset class:

October 2019

September 2019

June 2019

March 2019

December 2018







Equity

$ 207.1

$ 203.3

$ 205.6

$ 202.0

$ 181.0







Fixed Income

449.3

442.7

438.0

419.6

406.6







Alternatives

72.7

72.6

70.1

68.6

66.3









Long-Term Assets

$ 729.1

$ 718.6

$ 713.7

$ 690.2

$ 653.9







Liquidity

61.9

63.2

66.5

67.8

73.3









Total

$ 791.0

$ 781.8

$ 780.2

$ 758.0

$ 727.2







































About Legg Mason

Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives™, Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $791 billion as of October 31, 2019. To learn more, visit our website, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

SOURCE Legg Mason, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.leggmason.com

