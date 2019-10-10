Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for September 2019

BALTIMORE, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $781.8 billion as of Sept. 30, 2019. This month's AUM included long-term net outflows of $1.2 billion, driven by net outflows of $1.1 billion in fixed income and $0.6 billion in equities, partially offset by net inflows of $0.5 billion in alternatives. AUM also included net liquidity inflows of $3.7 billion, partially offset by negative foreign exchange of $0.4 billion.

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in billions)

(Unaudited)
















































Assets Under Management
















































Preliminary












By asset class:

September 2019

June 2019

March 2019

December 2018

September 2018



Equity

$ 203.3

$ 205.6

$ 202.0

$ 181.0

$ 214.5



Fixed Income

442.7

438.0

419.6

406.6

411.0



Alternatives

72.6

70.1

68.6

66.3

67.4




Long-Term Assets

$ 718.6

$ 713.7

$ 690.2

$ 653.9

$ 692.9



Liquidity

63.2

66.5

67.8

73.3

62.5




Total

$ 781.8

$ 780.2

$ 758.0

$ 727.2

$ 755.4


















About Legg Mason
Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives, Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $782 billion as of September 30, 2019. To learn more, visit our website, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

