Legg Mason Reports Results For First Fiscal Quarter

BALTIMORE, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) today reported its operating results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Quarters Ended Financial Results Jun

Mar

Jun (Amounts in millions, except per share amounts) 2019

2019

2018 Operating Revenues $ 705.4

$ 692.6

$ 747.9 Operating Expenses 621.4

614.5

622.2 Operating Income 83.9

78.1

125.7 Net Income1 45.4

49.5

66.1 Net Income Per Share - Diluted1 0.51

0.56

0.75











Adjusted Net Income2 $ 67.0

$ 59.8

$ 74.5 Adjusted Earnings Per Share – Diluted2 0.75

0.67

0.84

















(1) Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc.















(2) See "Use of Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information".











Joseph A. Sullivan, Chairman and CEO of Legg Mason said, "Legg Mason delivered solid operating results highlighted by long-term net inflows, driven by fixed income and alternatives across a wide variety of geographies and channels. Further, short-term investment performance improved, and we made meaningful progress on our strategic restructuring efforts. As a result, we remain on track to meet or exceed projected cost savings by the end of FY 2021, even as we invested in growth opportunities, including alternatives and retail distribution.

"We remain focused and have made progress on our four key drivers of value creation: capitalizing on our investments, with SEC approval of Precidian's ActiveShares; leveraging our centralized retail distribution to drive growth, with a strong quarter of net inflows in the channel; more effectively controlling our costs to improve profitability, as previously highlighted, and thoughtfully allocating capital, including the recent retirement of $250 million of senior notes.

"All in all, we're quite pleased with the results we've delivered this quarter for our clients and shareholders."

Assets Under Management of $780.2 Billion

Assets Under Management were $780.2 billion at June 30, 2019 compared with $758.0 billion at March 31, 2019, with the change resulting from positive market performance and other of $21.9 billion, positive foreign exchange of $0.6 billion, acquired AUM of $0.6 billion and long-term inflows of $1.1 billion, partially offset by $0.4 billion in realizations, and liquidity outflows of $1.6 billion.





















Quarter Ended June 30, 2019



Assets Under Management ($ in billions) AUM

Flows

Operating

Revenue Yield 1



Equity $ 205.6



$ (3.6)



58 bps



Fixed Income 438.0



3.9



26 bps



Alternative 70.1



0.8

2 60 bps



Long-Term Assets 713.7



1.1









Liquidity 66.5



(1.6)



14 bps



Total $ 780.2



$ (0.5)



37 bps



















(1) Operating revenue yield equals total operating revenues less performance fees divided by average AUM

(2) Excludes realizations of $0.4 billion

























At June 30, 2019, fixed income represented 56% of AUM, while equity represented 26%, alternative represented 9% and liquidity represented 9%.

By geography, 70% of AUM was from clients domiciled in the United States and 30% from non-US domiciled clients.

Average AUM during the quarter was $765.9 billion compared to $748.7 billion in the prior quarter and $749.5 billion in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. Average long-term AUM was $699.0 billion compared to $676.1 billion in the prior quarter and $687.7 billion in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Quarterly Performance





1-Year

3-Year

5-Year

10-Year % of Strategy AUM beating Benchmark3

70%

78%

79%

85%

















% of Long-Term U.S. Fund Assets Beating Lipper Category Average

72%

66%

72%

68%

















(3) See "Supplemental Data Regarding Quarterly Performance."

Of Legg Mason's long-term U.S. mutual fund assets, 58% were in funds rated 4 or 5 stars by Morningstar.

Operating Results - Comparison to the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

Adjusted net income was $67.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $59.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share. The increase was driven by an increase in operating revenues, reflecting higher average AUM and one additional day in the quarter which more than offset a 49% decrease in non-pass through performance fees. In addition, the increase in adjusted net income reflected the impact of savings resulting from the strategic restructuring as well as seasonally lower other operating expenses.

Net income was $45.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to net income of $49.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. In addition to the net impact of the factors listed below, the changes were impacted by one additional day in the quarter and higher average AUM.

This quarter's results included:

Strategic restructuring costs of $32.9 million , or $0.27 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Affiliate charges of $1.2 million , or $0.01 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Contingent consideration credit adjustment of $1.2 million , or $0.01 per diluted share.

The prior quarter's results included:

Strategic restructuring costs of $9.4 million , or $0.08 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Affiliate charges of $9.2 million , or $0.06 per diluted share, which included Royce management equity plan costs of $2.4 million .

Operating revenues of $705.4 million were up 2% compared to $692.6 million in the prior quarter reflecting:

An increase in separate account and fund advisory fee revenues of $24.7 million , or 4%, reflecting higher average AUM and one additional day in the quarter.

, or 4%, reflecting higher average AUM and one additional day in the quarter. This was partially offset by a $9.5 million decrease in performance fees, of which $5.6 million were non-pass through.

Operating expenses of $621.4 million were up 1% compared to $614.5 million in the prior quarter, reflecting:

Higher compensation of $24.2 million driven by a $28.7 million increase in strategic restructuring costs as well as increased revenues, partially offset by a smaller gain in the market value of deferred compensation and seed investments of $7.0 million , with an offset in non-operating income, as compared to a gain of $16.0 million in the prior quarter.

driven by a increase in strategic restructuring costs as well as increased revenues, partially offset by a smaller gain in the market value of deferred compensation and seed investments of , with an offset in non-operating income, as compared to a gain of in the prior quarter. A decrease in occupancy expenses of $3.3 million due to strategic restructuring costs in the prior quarter.

due to strategic restructuring costs in the prior quarter. A decrease in other expenses of $14.8 million largely due to the impact of savings related to the strategic restructuring, lower seasonal expenses and lower strategic restructuring costs.

Non-operating expense was $4.3 million, as compared to $2.8 million in the prior quarter reflecting:

Gains on Corporate investments, not offset in compensation, were $3.1 million compared with gains of $10.2 million in the prior quarter.

compared with gains of in the prior quarter. Gains on funded deferred compensation and seed investments, as described above.

A $10.1 million gain associated with the consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles compared to a $4.5 million loss in the prior quarter. The consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles has no impact on net income as the effects of consolidation are fully attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Operating margin was 11.9% compared to 11.3% in the prior quarter. Adjusted operating margin1, was 21.6%, as compared to 20.4% in the prior quarter.

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, excluding consolidated investment vehicles, was $9.7 million compared to $5.7 million in the prior quarter, principally related to Clarion, EnTrust Global, RARE and Royce.

(1) See "Use of Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Comparison to the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

Adjusted net income was $67.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $74.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share. The decline was driven by a decrease in adjusted operating revenues, reflecting lower operating revenue yields for both equity and alternative AUM as well as a 49% decrease in non-pass through performance fees, higher professional fees, FX, annual compensation increases and increased sales commissions. This was partially offset by a decline in lower revenue share affiliate incentives on lower revenues as well as the impact of savings resulting from the strategic restructuring.

Net income was $45.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to net income of $66.1 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. In addition to the factors listed below, the changes were driven by lower operating revenue yields and lower non-pass through performance fees.

This quarter's results included:

Strategic restructuring costs of $32.9 million , or $0.27 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Affiliate charges of $1.2 million , or $0.01 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Contingent consideration credit adjustment of $1.2 million , or $0.01 per diluted share.

The prior year quarter's results included:

Regulatory charge of $4.0 million , or $0.05 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. EnTrust Global acquisition and transition-related costs of $1.5 million , or $0.01 per diluted share.

Operating revenues of $705.4 million were down 6% compared with $747.9 million in the prior year quarter reflecting:

A decrease in fund advisory fee revenues of $16.2 million , principally due to lower operating revenue yields.

, principally due to lower operating revenue yields. Decreases in both pass through performance fees of $11.6 million and non-pass through performance fees of $5.6 million .

Operating expenses of $621.4 million were flat compared with $622.2 million in the prior year quarter reflecting:

Compensation and benefits increased by 5%, primarily due to $28.7 million in strategic restructuring costs. Excluding the strategic restructuring costs, compensation and benefits were down 3%, primarily due to lower operating revenues.

in strategic restructuring costs. Excluding the strategic restructuring costs, compensation and benefits were down 3%, primarily due to lower operating revenues. Other expenses decreased by 6% despite $3.7 million in strategic restructuring costs. The lower other expenses were due in part to $6.0 million in savings related to the strategic restructuring program.

in strategic restructuring costs. The lower other expenses were due in part to in savings related to the strategic restructuring program. A $7.0 million gain in the market value of deferred compensation and seed investments, which is recorded as an increase in compensation and benefits with an offset in non-operating income, compared with a gain of $1.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Non-operating expense was $4.3 million, compared to $16.6 million in the prior year quarter reflecting:

Gains on corporate investments, not offset in compensation, were $3.1 million compared with gains of $5.8 million in the prior year quarter.

compared with gains of in the prior year quarter. Gains on funded deferred compensation and seed investments as described above.

A $10.1 million gain associated with the consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles, as compared to an $3.7 million gain in the prior year quarter. The consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles has no impact on net income as the effects of consolidation are fully attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Operating margin was 11.9%, as compared to 16.8% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 21.6%, as compared to 23.0% in the prior year quarter.

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, excluding consolidated investment vehicles, was $9.7 million, compared to $9.7 million in the prior year quarter, principally related to Clarion, EnTrust Global, RARE and Royce.

Quarterly Business Developments and Recent Announcements

On July 15, 2019 , Legg Mason repaid $250 million in Senior Notes.

, Legg Mason repaid in Senior Notes. On July 5, 2019 , Legg Mason announced a strategic minority investment in Embark Group, a UK retirement solutions provider.

, Legg Mason announced a strategic minority investment in Embark Group, a UK retirement solutions provider. On June 11, 2019 , Legg Mason and Corporación Actinver announced a strategic alliance that will allow Actinver to manage and make available to its clients in Mexico funds using investment advice provided by Legg Mason affiliated asset managers.

, Legg Mason and Corporación Actinver announced a strategic alliance that will allow Actinver to manage and make available to its clients in funds using investment advice provided by Legg Mason affiliated asset managers. On May 21, 2019 , Legg Mason announced that it appointed Nelson Peltz and Ed Garden of Trian Fund Management, L.P. ("Trian Partners") to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

, Legg Mason announced that it appointed and of Trian Fund Management, L.P. ("Trian Partners") to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. On May 20, 2019 , The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) granted exemptive relief for Precidian's non-transparent exchange-traded fund (ETF) intellectual property, ActiveShares®.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2019, Legg Mason's cash position was $643.6 million. Total debt was $2.2 billion, and stockholders' equity was $3.7 billion. The ratio of total debt to total capital was 38%, in line with the prior quarter. Seed investments totaled $216.6 million.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.40 per share. The dividend is payable on October 28, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2019.

About Legg Mason

Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives,TM Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $780.2 billion as of June 30, 2019. To learn more, visit our web site, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Supplemental Data Regarding Quarterly Performance

Strategy Performance

For purposes of investment performance comparisons, strategies are an aggregation of discretionary portfolios (separate accounts, investment funds, and other products) into a single group that represents a particular investment objective. In the case of separate accounts, the investment performance of the account is based upon the performance of the strategy to which the account has been assigned. Each of our asset managers has its own specific guidelines for including portfolios in their strategies. For those managers which manage both separate accounts and investment funds in the same strategy, the performance comparison for all of the assets is based upon the performance of the separate account.

Approximately 89% of total AUM is included in strategy AUM as of June 30, 2019, although not all strategies have three-, five-, and ten-year histories. Total strategy AUM includes liquidity assets. Certain assets are not included in reported performance comparisons. These include: accounts that are not managed in accordance with the guidelines outlined above; accounts in strategies not marketed to potential clients; accounts that have not yet been assigned to a strategy; and certain smaller products at some of our affiliates.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. For AUM included in institutional and retail separate accounts and investment funds managed in the same strategy as separate accounts, performance comparisons are based on gross-of-fee performance. For investment funds which are not managed in a separate account format, performance comparisons are based on net-of-fee performance. Funds-of-hedge funds generally do not have specified benchmarks. For purposes of this comparison, performance of those products is net of fees, and is compared to the relevant HFRX index. These performance comparisons do not reflect the actual performance of any specific separate account or investment fund; individual separate account and investment fund performance may differ. The information in this presentation is provided solely for use regarding this presentation and is not directed toward existing or potential clients of Legg Mason.

At June 30, 2019:

1-Year

3-Year

5-Year

10-Year % of Strategy AUM beating Benchmark

































Fixed Income

69%

89%

84%

96% Equity

61%

56%

48%

52% Alternatives

98%

84%

98%

99%

Long-term US Fund Assets Beating Lipper Category Average

Long-term US fund assets include open-end, closed end, and variable annuity funds. These performance comparisons do not reflect the actual performance of any specific fund; individual fund performance may differ. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Source: Lipper Inc.

At June 30, 2019:

1-Year

3-Year

5-Year

10-Year



































% of Long-Term U.S. Fund Assets Beating Lipper Category Average















Fixed Income

73%

81%

73%

84% Equity

72%

51%

72%

50% Alternatives (performance relates to only 3 funds)

18%

24%

0%

87%

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



























Quarters Ended









June

March

June









2019

2019

2018

Operating Revenues:













Investment advisory fees:















Separate accounts $ 260,441

$ 251,234

$ 259,895





Funds 366,812

351,312

383,564





Performance fees 6,861

16,371

24,036



Distribution and service fees 69,937

72,518

79,190



Other 1,309

1,170

1,220







Total operating revenues 705,360

692,605

747,905





















Operating Expenses:













Compensation and benefits 379,828

355,640

361,568



Distribution and servicing 103,906

99,317

116,592



Communications and technology 55,274

57,245

56,740



Occupancy 25,624

28,963

24,904



Amortization of intangible assets 5,457

6,033

6,180



Contingent consideration fair value adjustments (1,165)

—

426



Other 52,501

67,282

55,819







Total operating expenses 621,425

614,480

622,229





















Operating Income 83,935

78,125

125,676





















Non-Operating Income (Expense):













Interest income 4,005

4,184

2,446



Interest expense (28,483)

(28,794)

(29,917)



Other income (expense), net 10,599

24,286

7,252



Non-operating income (expense) of















consolidated investment vehicles, net 9,561

(2,519)

3,583







Total non-operating income (expense) (4,318)

(2,843)

(16,636)





















Income Before Income Tax Provision 79,617

75,282

109,040























Income tax provision 18,048

20,396

30,675





















Net Income 61,569

54,886

78,365



Less: Net income attributable















to noncontrolling interests 16,219

5,399

12,275





















Net Income Attributable to Legg













Mason, Inc. $ 45,350

$ 49,487

$ 66,090



















LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, CONTINUED (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



























Quarters Ended









June

March

June









2019

2019

2018





















Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. $ 45,350

$ 49,487

$ 66,090



















Less: Earnings (distributed and undistributed)















allocated to participating securities (1) 1,510

1,703

2,324





















Net Income (Distributed and Undistributed)













Allocated to Shareholders (Excluding













Participating Securities) $ 43,840

$ 47,784

$ 63,766





















Net Income per Share Attributable to













Legg Mason, Inc. Shareholders:

















Basic $ 0.51

$ 0.56

$ 0.75



























Diluted $ 0.51

$ 0.56

$ 0.75





















Weighted-Average Number of Shares













Outstanding:

















Basic 86,297

85,552

85,120







Diluted 86,494

85,613

85,491





















(1) Participating securities excluded from weighted-average number of shares outstanding were 2,852, 3,055, and 3,053 for the quarters ended June 2019, March 2019, and June 2018, respectively.













Quarters Ended













June

March





Strategic Restructuring effective January 1, 2019 2019

2019







Strategic restructuring cost savings:















Compensation $ 2,850

$ 1,663









Occupancy 240

300









Other 6,894

1,642











Total strategic restructuring cost savings $ 9,984

$ 3,605



























Strategic restructuring costs:















Compensation and benefits $ 28,694

$ —









Occupancy —

2,848









Other 4,204

6,504











Total strategic restructuring costs $ 32,898

$ 9,352



























LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)







Quarters Ended







June 2019

March 2019

June 2018

















































Balance Before

Consolidation of

Consolidated

Investment Vehicles

and Other (1)

Consolidated

Investment

Vehicles and

Other (1)

Consolidated

Totals Balance Before

Consolidation of

Consolidated

Investment Vehicles

and Other (1)

Consolidated

Investment

Vehicles and

Other (1)

Consolidated

Totals Balance Before

Consolidation of

Consolidated

Investment Vehicles

and Other (1)

Consolidated

Investment

Vehicles and

Other (1)

Consolidated

Totals





































Total operating revenues $ 705,485

$ (125)

$ 705,360 $ 692,743

$ (138)

$ 692,605 $ 748,108

$ (203)

$ 747,905 Total operating expenses 621,291

134

621,425 614,361

119

614,480 621,816

413

622,229 Operating Income (Loss) 84,194

(259)

83,935 78,382

(257)

78,125 126,292

(616)

125,676 Non-operating income (expense) (11,054)

6,736

(4,318) (2,840)

(3)

(2,843) (19,784)

3,148

(16,636) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Provision 73,140

6,477

79,617 75,542

(260)

75,282 106,508

2,532

109,040 Income tax provision 18,048

—

18,048 20,396

—

20,396 30,675

—

30,675 Net Income (Loss) 55,092

6,477

61,569 55,146

(260)

54,886 75,833

2,532

78,365 Less: Net income (loss) attributable





























to noncontrolling interests 9,742

6,477

16,219 5,659

(260)

5,399 9,743

2,532

12,275 Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. $ 45,350

$ —

$ 45,350 $ 49,487

$ —

$ 49,487 $ 66,090

$ —

$ 66,090









































(1) Other represents consolidated sponsored investment products that are not designated as CIVs.

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LEGG MASON, INC. TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO LEGG MASON, INC. SHAREHOLDERS ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE(1) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





































Quarters ended













June

March

June













2019

2019

2018























Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc.

$ 45,350

$ 49,487

$ 66,090

























Plus (less):







































Restructuring costs:



















Strategic restructuring and other corporate initiatives

32,898

9,352

2,775







Affiliate charges

1,203

7,526

—



Amortization of intangible assets

5,457

6,033

6,180



Gains and losses on seed and other investments

















not offset by compensation or hedges

(6,411)

(5,763)

(6,415)



Acquisition and transition-related costs

—

998

1,468



Contingent consideration fair value adjustments

(1,165)

—

426



Charges related to significant regulatory matters

—

—

4,000



Income tax adjustments:(2)



















Impacts of non-GAAP adjustments

(8,635)

(4,718)

(1,042)







Other tax items

(1,700)

(3,115)

1,045























Adjusted Net Income

$ 66,997

$ 59,800

$ 74,527























Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to













Legg Mason, Inc. Shareholders

$ 0.51

$ 0.56

$ 0.75

























Plus (less), net of tax impacts:







































Restructuring costs:

















Strategic restructuring and other corporate initiatives

0.27

0.08

0.02





Affiliate charges

0.01

0.06

—



Amortization of intangible assets

0.04

0.05

0.05



Gains and losses on seed and other investments

















not offset by compensation or hedges

(0.05)

(0.05)

(0.05)



Acquisition and transition-related costs

—

0.01

0.01



Contingent consideration fair value adjustments

(0.01)

—

—



Charges related to significant regulatory matters

—

—

0.05



Other tax items

(0.02)

(0.04)

0.01























Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

$ 0.75

$ 0.67

$ 0.84























(1)See explanations for "Use of Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information." (2)The non-GAAP effective rates for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018 were 27.0%, 29.5%



and 26.7%, respectively.

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN (1) (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



























Quarters Ended





























June

March

June









2019

2019

2018





















Operating Revenues, GAAP basis $ 705,360

$ 692,605

$ 747,905























Plus (less):















Pass-through performance fees (1,030)

(4,986)

(12,620)





Operating revenues eliminated upon

















consolidation of investment vehicles 125

138

203





Distribution and servicing expense excluding

















consolidated investment vehicles (103,887)

(99,299)

(116,558)





















Adjusted Operating Revenues $ 600,568

$ 588,458

$ 618,930









































Operating Income, GAAP basis $ 83,935

$ 78,125

$ 125,676























Plus (less):















Restructuring costs:

















Strategic restructuring and other corporate initiatives 32,898

9,352

2,775







Affiliate charges 1,203

9,289

—





Amortization of intangible assets 5,457

6,033

6,180





Gains (losses) on deferred compensation

















and seed investments, net 7,014

16,006

1,272





Acquisition and transition-related costs —

1,217

1,468





Contingent consideration fair value adjustments (1,165)

—

426





Charges related to significant regulatory matters —

—

4,000





Operating loss of consolidated investment

















vehicles, net 259

257

616





















Adjusted Operating Income $ 129,601

$ 120,279

$ 142,413





















Operating Margin, GAAP basis 11.9 % 11.3 % 16.8 % Adjusted Operating Margin 21.6

20.4

23.0





















(1)See explanations for "Use of Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information."





