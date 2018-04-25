Legg Mason Reports Results For Fourth Fiscal Quarter And Fiscal Year-Ended 2018

BALTIMORE, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) today reported its operating results for the fourth fiscal quarter and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.











Quarters Ended

Fiscal Years Ended Financial Results Mar

Dec

Mar

Mar

Mar (Amounts in millions, except per share amounts) 2018

2017

2017

2018

2017 Operating Revenues $ 785.1



$ 793.1



$ 723.1



$ 3,140.3



$ 2,886.9

Operating Expenses 618.3



820.4



613.2



2,749.3



2,464.7

Operating Income (Loss) 166.7



(27.3)



109.9



391.0



422.2

Net Income1 76.3



149.2



75.9



352.1



227.3

Net Income Per Share - Diluted1 0.86



1.58



0.76



3.72



2.18





















Assets Under Management2

















(Amounts in billions)

















End of Period Assets Under Management $ 754.1



$ 767.2



$ 728.4



$ 754.1



$ 728.4

Average Assets Under Management 766.9



759.9



718.9



754.4



720.2





















(1) Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. (2) March 2017 Assets Under Management ("AUM") excludes $16.0 billion of separately managed account assets which were classified as Assets Under Advisement and reported as AUM effective April 1, 2017.

Joseph A. Sullivan, Chairman and CEO of Legg Mason said, "We are very pleased with strong operating results for the past quarter, highlighted by solid investment performance, a higher operating revenue yield, expense management and long-term inflows. Higher advisory fee revenues and better than expected performance fees reflect a continued focus on alternative and next generation active products and solutions. Legg Mason's global retail distribution platform had another strong quarter as a result of expanded client choice of investment strategies and vehicles.

"For the fiscal year, the adjusted operating margin increased nicely driven by generally strong markets, portfolio diversification and revenue growth, combined with thoughtful expense management. We continue to see many growth opportunities ahead and are focused on building our current business momentum in the coming year."

Assets Under Management of $754.1 Billion

Assets Under Management were $754.1 billion at March 31, 2018 compared with $767.2 billion at December 31, 2017, resulting from $10.7 billion in liquidity outflows, negative market performance and other of $3.1 billion (despite positive foreign exchange of $2.9B) and realizations of $0.5 billion. These were partially offset by long-term inflows of $1.2 billion.





















Quarter Ended March 31, 2018



Assets Under Management AUM

(in billions)

Flows

(in billions)

Operating

Revenue

Yield 1



Equity $ 203.0



$ (2.1)



61 bps



Fixed Income 422.3



2.8



28 bps



Alternative 66.1



0.5

2 65 bps



Long-Term Assets 691.4



1.2









Liquidity 62.7



(10.7)



14 bps



Total $ 754.1



$ (9.5)



39 bps



















(1) Operating revenue yield equals total operating revenues less performance fees divided by average AUM



(2) Excludes realizations of $0.5 billion



At March 31, 2018, fixed income represented 56% of AUM, while equity represented 27%, alternative represented 9% and liquidity represented 8%.

By geography, 69% of AUM was from clients domiciled in the United States and 31% from non-US domiciled clients.

Average AUM during the quarter was $766.9 billion compared to $759.9 billion in the prior quarter and $718.9 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. Average long-term AUM was $697.1 billion compared to $685.3 billion in the prior quarter and $632.7 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.



























Quarterly Performance











































At March 31, 2018:

1-Year

3-Year

5-Year

10-Year



% of Strategy AUM beating Benchmark3

72%

72%

75%

85%



























% of Long-Term U.S. Fund Assets Beating Lipper Category Average





















Fixed Income

86%

73%

81%

83%





Equity

32%

56%

46%

55%





Alternatives (performance relates to only 3 funds)

10%

0%

93%

n/a





Total U.S. Fund Assets

58%

64%

63%

68%





























(3) See "Supplemental Data Regarding Quarterly Performance."



















Of Legg Mason's long-term U.S. mutual fund assets, 52% were in funds rated 4 or 5 stars by Morningstar.

Operating Results - Comparison to the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018

Net income was $76.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to net income of $149.2 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. In addition to the net impact of the factors listed below, the decreased earnings were driven by lower non-pass through performance fees and seasonal expenses.

This quarter's results included:

Contingent consideration credit adjustments of $15.5 million , or $0.11 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Net losses on seed and other investments, not offset in compensation, of $11.9 million , or $0.09 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Permal acquisition and transition-related costs of $1.8 million , or $0.01 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Corporate severance costs of $1.9 million , or $0.01 per diluted share.

The prior quarter's results included:

One-time non-cash tax benefit of $213.7 million , or $2.27 per diluted share, related to the new tax law.

, or per diluted share, related to the new tax law. Non-cash intangible asset impairment charge of $195.0 million , or $1.62 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Discrete tax expense items of $7.4 million , or $0.08 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. EnTrustPermal acquisition and transition-related costs of $1.3 million , or $0.01 per diluted share.

Operating revenues of $785.1 million were down 1% compared to $793.1 million in the prior quarter reflecting:

A decrease in non-pass through performance fees of $15.9 million , which more than offset an increase in pass through performance fees of $3.5 million .

, which more than offset an increase in pass through performance fees of . Excluding performance fees, operating revenues increased 1% due to higher average long-term AUM.

Operating expenses were $618.3 million compared to $820.4 million in the prior quarter, but excluding the non-cash impairment charge of $195.0 million in the third fiscal quarter, expenses were down slightly, reflecting:

Contingent consideration credits of $15.5 million .

. Higher compensation and benefits of $3.4 million driven by an increase in seasonal compensation, higher pass through performance fees and sales commissions, partially offset by a decrease in non-pass through performance fees.

driven by an increase in seasonal compensation, higher pass through performance fees and sales commissions, partially offset by a decrease in non-pass through performance fees. Decrease in distribution and servicing expense of $5.2 million , primarily due to two fewer days in the quarter.

, primarily due to two fewer days in the quarter. Increases in Communications & Technology expenses and Occupancy Expenses of $2.7 million and $1.2 million , respectively.

and , respectively. A $7.0 million increase in Other Expenses including higher advertising, charitable contributions and foreign exchange losses.

increase in Other Expenses including higher advertising, charitable contributions and foreign exchange losses. A $2.2 million loss in the market value of deferred compensation and seed investments which is recorded as a decrease in compensation and benefits with an offset in non-operating income, as compared to a $4.3 million gain in the prior quarter.

Non-operating expense was $43.1 million, as compared to $13.5 million in the prior quarter reflecting:

Net losses on seed and other investments, not offset in compensation, were $11.9 million compared with gains of $1.5 million in the prior quarter.

compared with gains of in the prior quarter. Losses on funded deferred compensation and seed investments, as described above.

A $1.3 million loss associated with the consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles compared to a $7.9 million gain in the prior quarter. The consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles has no impact on net income as the effects of consolidation are fully attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Operating margin was 21.2% compared to (3.4%) in the prior quarter, reflecting the impact of the non-cash impairment charge of $195.0 million in the prior quarter. Operating margin, as adjusted4, was 23.8%, as compared to 27.2% in the prior quarter.

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, excluding consolidated investment vehicles, was $8.6 million compared to $13.6 million in the prior quarter, principally related to Clarion, EnTrustPermal, RARE and Royce.

(4) See "Use of Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Operating Results - Comparison to the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2017

Net income was $76.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to net income of $75.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. In addition to the factors listed below, the increased earnings were driven by higher average long-term AUM and higher non-pass through performance fees.

This quarter's results included:

Contingent consideration credit adjustments of $15.5 million , or $0.11 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Net losses on seed and other investments, not offset in compensation, of $11.9 million , or $0.09 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. EnTrustPermal acquisition and transition-related costs of $1.8 million , or $0.01 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Corporate severance costs of $1.9 million , or $0.01 per diluted share.

The prior year quarter's results included:

Discrete tax credits of $15.4 million , or $0.15 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Gains on the sales of non-strategic managers of $4.7 million , or $0.03 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Royce MEP non-cash charge of $4.6 million , or $0.03 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. EnTrustPermal acquisition and transition-related costs of $2.1 million , or $0.01 per diluted share.

Operating revenues of $785.1 million were up 9% compared with $723.1 million in the prior year quarter reflecting:

Increases principally due to higher average long-term AUM.

An increase in non-pass through performance fees of $15.2 million , and an increase in pass through performance fees of $5.4 million .

Operating expenses of $618.3 million were up 1% compared with $613.2 million in the prior year quarter reflecting:

Contingent consideration credits of $15.5 million

Increased compensation, related to increased revenues driven by higher average long-term AUM and performance fees.

Increased communications and technology expenses of $4.7 million .

. Increased other expenses of $1.7 million driven by the higher advertising expenses.

driven by the higher advertising expenses. Acquisition and transition-related charges of $1.8 million , as compared with $2.1 million in the prior year.

, as compared with in the prior year. A $2.2 million loss in the market value of deferred compensation and seed investments, which is recorded as a decrease in compensation and benefits with an offset in non-operating income, compared with a gain of $5.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Non-operating expense was $43.1 million, compared to $7.1 million in the prior year quarter reflecting:

Net losses on seed and other investments, not offset in compensation, of $11.9 million compared with net gains of $11.9 million in the prior year quarter.

compared with net gains of in the prior year quarter. Losses on funded deferred compensation and seed investments, as described above compared with a gain in the prior year quarter.

A $1.3 million loss associated with the consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles, as compared to a $5.2 million gain in the prior year quarter. The consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles has no impact on net income as the effects of consolidation are fully attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Operating margin was 21.2% as compared to 15.2% in the prior year quarter. Operating margin, as adjusted, was 23.8%, as compared to 20.6% in the prior year quarter.

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, excluding consolidated investment vehicles, was $8.6 million, compared to $11.1 million in the prior year quarter, principally related to Clarion, EnTrustPermal, RARE and Royce.

Comparison to the Full Fiscal Year 2017

Net income was $352.1 million, or $3.72 per diluted share, compared to net income of $227.3 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, for fiscal year 2017. In addition to the factors listed below, the increased earnings were driven by higher average long-term AUM and higher non-pass through performance fees.

This year's results included:

Tax benefit of $213.7 million , or $2.26 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Non-cash impairment charges of $229.0 million , or $1.96 per diluted share

, or per diluted share Contingent consideration credit adjustments of $31.3 million , or $0.33 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. EnTrustPermal acquisition and transition-related costs of $7.0 million , or $0.05 per diluted share.

The prior year's results included:

Non-cash impairment charges of $35.0 million , or $0.26 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Contingent consideration credit adjustments of $39.5 million , or $0.36 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Acquisition and transition-related costs of $75.1 million , or $0.48 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Royce MEP non-cash charge of $4.6 million , or $0.03 per diluted share.

Operating revenues of $3.1 billion were up 9% compared with $2.9 billion in the prior year reflecting:

Increases principally due to higher average long-term AUM, as well as

An increase in non-pass through performance fees of $71.5 million , and an increase in pass through performance fees of $48.0 million .

Operating expenses of $2.7 billion were up 12% compared with $2.5 billion in the prior year, but excluding the non -cash impairment charges were up 4% reflecting:

Increased compensation, related to increased revenues driven by higher average long-term AUM and higher performance fees.

Distribution and servicing expenses decreased $9.8 million resulting from lower AUM on which we pay third party distributors.

resulting from lower AUM on which we pay third party distributors. A $14.0 million increase in other expenses, excluding acquisition and transition-related charges, largely due to increased professional fees, advertising, charitable contributions and foreign exchange losses.

increase in other expenses, excluding acquisition and transition-related charges, largely due to increased professional fees, advertising, charitable contributions and foreign exchange losses. Contingent consideration fair value adjustments of $31.3 million , compared with $39.5 million in the prior year.

, compared with in the prior year. Acquisition and transition-related charges of $7.0 million , as compared with $75.1 million in the prior year.

, as compared with in the prior year. A $12.3 million gain in the market value of deferred compensation and seed investments, which is recorded as an increase in compensation and benefits with an offset in non-operating income, compared with a gain of $14.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Non-operating expense was $90.2 million, compared to $51.4 million in the prior year quarter reflecting:

Net losses on corporate investments, not offset in compensation, were $1.8 million compared with net gains of $25.0 million in the prior year.

compared with net gains of in the prior year. Gains on funded deferred compensation and seed investments, as described above.

A $10.0 million gain associated with the consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles, as compared to a $15.6 million gain in the prior year. The consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles has no impact on net income as the effects of consolidation are fully attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Operating margin was 12.5% as compared to 14.6% in the prior year. Operating margin, as adjusted, was 24.6%, as compared to 19.7% in the prior year.

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, excluding consolidated investment vehicles, was $44.6 million, compared to $48.0 million in the prior year, principally related to Clarion, EnTrustPermal, RARE and Royce.

Quarterly Business Developments and Recent Announcements

QS Investors received the Lipper award for the 3-year period ended November 30, 2017 in the Global Multi-Cap Core Funds category.

in the Global Multi-Cap Core Funds category. Royce & Associates received the Lipper award for the 3-year period ended November 30, 2017 in the International Small/Mid-Cap Growth Funds category.

in the International Small/Mid-Cap Growth Funds category. Western Asset received the Lipper award for the 3-year and 5-year periods ended November 30, 2017 in the Core Bond Funds category.

in the Core Bond Funds category. The Western Asset Asian Opportunities Bond Fund received the Morningstar award for the Best Asia Bond Fund.

Western Asset won Morningstar Australia's Fund Manager of the Year 2018 in the Fixed Income category.

Legg Mason, in partnership with BetaShares launched two Active ETFs in Australia , which mirror two Martin Currie Australia investment strategies.

, which mirror two Martin Currie Australia investment strategies. Legg Mason launched a Portfolio Investment Entity (PIE) version of the Legg Mason Brandywine Global Opportunistic Fixed Income Fund in New Zealand .

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2018, Legg Mason's cash position was $736.1 million. Total debt, after a $100 million revolver repayment in March 2018, was $2.4 billion and stockholders' equity was $3.9 billion. The ratio of total debt to total capital was 38%, down from 39% in the prior quarter. Seed investments totaled $268.3 million.

In the fourth fiscal quarter, the Company did not retire any shares because of the accelerated repurchase in the prior quarter.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.34 per share. The dividend is payable on July 9, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2018.

Supplemental Data Regarding Quarterly Performance

Strategy Performance

For purposes of investment performance comparisons, strategies are an aggregation of discretionary portfolios (separate accounts, investment funds, and other products) into a single group that represents a particular investment objective. In the case of separate accounts, the investment performance of the account is based upon the performance of the strategy to which the account has been assigned. Each of our asset managers has its own specific guidelines for including portfolios in their strategies. For those managers which manage both separate accounts and investment funds in the same strategy, the performance comparison for all of the assets is based upon the performance of the separate account.

Approximately eighty-seven percent of total AUM is included in strategy AUM as of March 31, 2018, although not all strategies have three-, five-, and ten-year histories. Total strategy AUM includes liquidity assets. Certain assets are not included in reported performance comparisons. These include: accounts that are not managed in accordance with the guidelines outlined above; accounts in strategies not marketed to potential clients; accounts that have not yet been assigned to a strategy; and certain smaller products at some of our affiliates.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. For AUM included in institutional and retail separate accounts and investment funds managed in the same strategy as separate accounts, performance comparisons are based on gross-of-fee performance. For investment funds which are not managed in a separate account format, performance comparisons are based on net-of-fee performance. Funds-of-hedge funds generally do not have specified benchmarks. For purposes of this comparison, performance of those products is net of fees, and is compared to the relevant HFRX index. These performance comparisons do not reflect the actual performance of any specific separate account or investment fund; individual separate account and investment fund performance may differ. The information in this presentation is provided solely for use regarding this presentation, and is not directed toward existing or potential clients of Legg Mason.

Long-term US Fund Assets Beating Lipper Category Average

Long-term US fund assets include open-end, closed-end, and variable annuity funds. These performance comparisons do not reflect the actual performance of any specific fund; individual fund performance may differ. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Source: Lipper Inc.

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)

































Quarters Ended

Fiscal Years Ended







March

December

March

March

March







2018

2017

2017

2018

2017 Operating Revenues:



















Investment advisory fees:





















Separate accounts (1) $ 261,920

$ 255,696

$ 233,147

$ 1,020,790

$ 925,250



Funds 394,206

395,370

372,541

1,564,839

1,482,045



Performance fees 46,501

58,926

25,935

227,785

108,277

Distribution and service fees (1) 80,899

81,463

90,555

321,936

366,677

Other 1,526

1,635

948

4,972

4,653





Total operating revenues 785,052

793,090

723,126

3,140,322

2,886,902

























Operating Expenses: (2)



















Compensation and benefits 365,469

362,071

346,831

1,508,798

1,401,648

Distribution and servicing 119,094

124,254

122,403

489,331

499,125

Communications and technology 56,957

54,239

52,242

212,798

208,885

Occupancy 26,199

24,982

26,477

100,760

113,714

Amortization of intangible assets 6,112

6,071

6,939

24,604

26,190

Impairment of intangible assets —

195,000

—

229,000

35,000

Contingent consideration fair value adjustments (15,518)

739

—

(31,329)

(39,500)

Other 60,029

53,067

58,345

215,359

219,597





Total operating expenses 618,342

820,423

613,237

2,749,321

2,464,659

























Operating Income (Loss) 166,710

(27,333)

109,889

391,001

422,243

























Non-Operating Income (Expense):



















Interest income 2,239

1,827

1,709

7,106

6,815

Interest expense (30,441)

(29,088)

(31,188)

(117,872)

(113,173)

Other income (expense), net (13,372)

5,519

18,978

10,824

41,664

Non-operating income (expense) of





















consolidated investment vehicles, net (1,535)

8,225

3,437

9,781

13,329





Total non-operating income (expense) (43,109)

(13,517)

(7,064)

(90,161)

(51,365)

























Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Provision



















(Benefit) 123,601

(40,850)

102,825

300,840

370,878



























Income tax provision (benefit) 39,958

(209,396)

12,521

(102,510)

84,175

























Net Income 83,643

168,546

90,304

403,350

286,703

Less: Net income attributable





















to noncontrolling interests 7,374

19,324

14,380

51,275

59,447

























Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. $ 76,269

$ 149,222

$ 75,924

$ 352,075

$ 227,256







































(Continued)

(1) Separate accounts advisory fees for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 include $16.1 million and $15.2 million, respectively, and for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 includes $57.5 million, of revenue relating to retail separately managed accounts for which revenues were previously classified as Distribution and service fees. See note 2 on page 12.

(2) Operating expenses include acquisition and transition-related costs related to business combinations.





























Acquisition and transition-related costs:





















Compensation $ 1,220

$ 1,099

$ 1,744

$ 5,798

$ 42,514



Occupancy 204

72

312

374

13,529



Other 393

141

78

877

19,075





Total acquisition and transition-related costs $ 1,817

$ 1,312

$ 2,134

$ 7,049

$ 75,118



























LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, CONTINUED (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

































Quarters Ended

Fiscal Years Ended







March

December

March

March

March







2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

























Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. $ 76,269

$ 149,222

$ 75,924

$ 352,075

$ 227,256























Less: Earnings (distributed and undistributed)





















allocated to participating securities (1) 2,879

5,347

2,552

12,486

7,384

























Net Income (Distributed and Undistributed)



















Allocated to Shareholders (Excluding



















Participating Securities) $ 73,390

$ 143,875

$ 73,372

$ 339,589

$ 219,872

























Net Income per Share Attributable to



















Legg Mason, Inc. Shareholders:























Basic $ 0.87

$ 1.59

$ 0.76

$ 3.74

$ 2.19































Diluted $ 0.86

$ 1.58

$ 0.76

$ 3.72

$ 2.18

























Weighted-Average Number of Shares



















Outstanding:























Basic 84,526

90,377

96,555

90,734

100,580





Diluted 85,079

90,833

96,830

91,194

100,799

























(1) Participating securities excluded from weighted-average number of shares outstanding were 3,343, 3,357, and 3,353 for the quarters ended March 2018, December 2017, and March 2017, respectively, and 3,327 and 3,335 for the fiscal years ended March 2018 and March 2017, respectively.











LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)







Quarters Ended







March 2018

December 2017

March 2017

















































Balance Before

Consolidation of

Consolidated

Investment Vehicles

and Other(1)

Consolidated

Investment

Vehicles and

Other (1)

Consolidated

Totals Balance Before

Consolidation of

Consolidated

Investment

Vehicles

and Other (1)

Consolidated

Investment

Vehicles and

Other (1)

Consolidated

Totals Balance Before

Consolidation of

Consolidated

Investment Vehicles

and Other (1)

Consolidated Investment Vehicles and Other (1)

Consolidated Totals





































Total operating revenues $ 785,280

$ (228)

$ 785,052 $ 793,373

$ (283)

$ 793,090 $ 723,269

$ (143)

$ 723,126 Total operating expenses 618,610

(268)

618,342 819,984

439

820,423 613,170

67

613,237 Operating Income (Loss) 166,670

40

166,710 (26,611)

(722)

(27,333) 110,099

(210)

109,889 Non-operating income (expense) (41,802)

(1,307)

(43,109) (19,970)

6,453

(13,517) (10,573)

3,509

(7,064) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 124,868

(1,267)

123,601 (46,581)

5,731

(40,850) 99,526

3,299

102,825 Income tax provision (benefit) 39,958

—

39,958 (209,396)

—

(209,396) 12,521

—

12,521 Net Income 84,910

(1,267)

83,643 162,815

5,731

168,546 87,005

3,299

90,304 Less: Net income (loss) attributable





























to noncontrolling interests 8,641

(1,267)

7,374 13,593

5,731

19,324 11,081

3,299

14,380 Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. $ 76,269

$ —

$ 76,269 $ 149,222

$ —

$ 149,222 $ 75,924

$ —

$ 75,924











Fiscal Years Ended











March 2018

March 2017





































Balance Before

Consolidation of Consolidated Investment Vehicles and Other (1)

Consolidated Investment Vehicles and Other (1)

Consolidated Totals Balance Before

Consolidation of Consolidated Investment Vehicles

and Other (1)

Consolidated Investment Vehicles and Other (1)

Consolidated Totals





























Total operating revenues $ 3,140,900

$ (578)

$ 3,140,322 $ 2,887,431

$ (529)

$ 2,886,902 Total operating expenses 2,749,022

299

2,749,321 2,464,369

290

2,464,659 Operating Income (Loss) 391,878

(877)

391,001 423,062

(819)

422,243 Non-operating income (expense) (97,694)

7,533

(90,161) (63,636)

12,271

(51,365) Income Before Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 294,184

6,656

300,840 359,426

11,452

370,878 Income tax provision (benefit) (102,510)

—

(102,510) 84,175

—

84,175 Net Income 396,694

6,656

403,350 275,251

11,452

286,703 Less: Net income attributable



















to noncontrolling interests 44,619

6,656

51,275 47,995

11,452

59,447 Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. $ 352,075

$ —

$ 352,075 $ 227,256

$ —

$ 227,256





























(1) Other represents consolidated sponsored investment products that are not designated as CIVs



LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING MARGIN, AS ADJUSTED (1) (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)















































Quarters Ended



Fiscal Years Ended







































March

December

March



March

March









2018

2017

2017



2018

2017































Operating Revenues, GAAP basis $ 785,052

$ 793,090

$ 723,126



$ 3,140,322

$ 2,886,902

































Plus (less):

























Pass-through performance fees (13,482)

(9,970)

(8,075)



(108,757)

(60,756)





Operating revenues eliminated upon



























consolidation of investment vehicles 228

283

143



578

529





Distribution and servicing expense excluding



























consolidated investment vehicles (119,312)

(124,071)

(122,404)



(489,310)

(499,126)































Operating Revenues, as Adjusted $ 652,486

$ 659,332

$ 592,790



$ 2,542,833

$ 2,327,549





























































Operating Income (Loss), GAAP basis $ 166,710

$ (27,333)

$ 109,889



$ 391,001

$ 422,243

































Plus (less):

























Gains (losses) on deferred compensation



























and seed investments, net (2,240)

4,333

5,355



12,345

14,427





Impairment of intangible assets —

195,000

—



229,000

35,000





Amortization of intangible assets 6,112

6,071

6,939



24,604

26,190





Contingent consideration fair value adjustments (15,518)

739

—



(31,329)

(39,500)





Operating (income) loss of consolidated investment



























vehicles, net (40)

722

210



877

819































Operating Income, as Adjusted $ 155,024

$ 179,532

$ 122,393



$ 626,498

$ 459,179































Operating Margin, GAAP basis 21.2 % (3.4) % 15.2 %

12.5 % 14.6 % Operating Margin, as Adjusted 23.8

27.2

20.6



24.6

19.7































(1) See explanations for "Use of Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information."



LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (1) (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)

































Quarters Ended

Fiscal Years Ended

































March

December

March

March

March







2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

























Cash provided by operating activities, GAAP basis $ 199,864

$ 117,323

$ 192,811

$ 492,936

$ 539,772



























Plus (less):





















Interest expense, net of accretion and amortization























of debt discounts and premiums 29,880

28,503

28,556

115,056

107,483



Current tax expense 14,426

8,823

14,446

38,983

26,371



Net change in assets and liabilities (62,586)

25,077

(55,246)

30,158

(33,900)



Net change in assets and liabilities























of consolidated investment vehicles 15,044

21,873

(26,324)

69,941

(41,365)



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (7,374)

(19,324)

(14,380)

(51,275)

(59,447)



Net gains (losses) and earnings on investments (3,179)

(4,163)

3,614

(305)

9,717



Net gains (losses) on consolidated investment vehicles (1,535)

8,225

3,437

9,781

13,329



Other (1,981)

663

(583)

(1,047)

(1,720)

























Adjusted EBITDA $ 182,559

$ 187,000

$ 146,331

$ 704,228

$ 560,240



















































(1) See explanations for "Use of Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information."









LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in billions) (Unaudited)































Assets Under Management





























Quarters Ended







By asset class: March 2018

December 2017

September 2017

June 2017

March 2017









Equity $ 203.0

$ 207.6

$ 201.2

$ 196.2

$ 179.8









Fixed Income 422.3

420.1

411.9

403.6

394.3









Alternative 66.1

66.3

65.8

66.5

67.9











Long-Term Assets 691.4

694.0

678.9

666.3

642.0









Liquidity 62.7

73.2

75.5

74.9

86.4











Total $ 754.1

$ 767.2

$ 754.4

$ 741.2

$ 728.4













































Quarters Ended

Fiscal Years Ended By asset class (average): March 2018

December 2017

September 2017

June 2017

March 2017

March 2018

March 2017

Equity $ 208.8

$ 204.7

$ 198.9

$ 190.6

$ 174.2

$ 200.5

$ 167.6

Fixed Income 422.2

414.8

410.2

400.7

388.1

412.0

386.5

Alternative 66.1

65.8

66.0

67.4

70.4

66.3

66.9



Long-Term Assets 697.1

685.3

675.1

658.7

632.7

678.8

621.0

Liquidity 69.8

74.6

75.2

81.6

86.2

75.6

99.2



Total $ 766.9

$ 759.9

$ 750.3

$ 740.3

$ 718.9

$ 754.4

$ 720.2































































Component Changes in Assets Under Management

























Quarters Ended

Fiscal Years Ended





March 2018

December 2017

September 2017

June 2017

March 2017

March 2018

March 2017 Beginning of period $ 767.2

$ 754.4

$ 741.2

$ 728.4

$ 710.4

$ 728.4

$ 669.6 Net client cash flows:

























Equity (2.1)

(3.2)

(2.4)

1.0

3.1

(6.7)

(5.2) Fixed Income 2.8

5.4

0.9

0.3

3.5

9.4

10.8 Alternative 0.5

—

(0.7)

(0.8)

(2.7)

(1.0)

(7.2) Long-Term flows 1.2

2.2

(2.2)

0.5

3.9

1.7

(1.6) Liquidity (10.7)

(2.3)

0.2

(11.5)

(3.1)

(24.3)

(27.3) Total net client cash flows (9.5)

(0.1)

(2.0)

(11.0)

0.8

(22.6)

(28.9) Realizations(1) (0.5)

(0.3)

(0.5)

(1.3)

—

(2.6)

— Market performance and other(2) (6.0)

13.5

13.5

24.7

17.1

45.7

42.7 Impact of foreign exchange 2.9

(0.4)

2.2

0.7

4.0

5.4

(1.3) Acquisitions (disposition), net —

0.1

—

(0.3)

(3.9)

(0.2)

46.3 End of period $ 754.1

$ 767.2

$ 754.4

$ 741.2

$ 728.4

$ 754.1

$ 728.4































(1) Realizations represent investment manager-driven distributions primarily related to the sale of assets. Realizations are specific to our alternative managers and do not include client-driven distributions (e.g. client requested redemptions, liquidations or asset transfers). Realizations of $0.2 billion, $0.4 billion, $0.4 billion, and $0.3 billion were included in net client cash flows for the quarters ended March 31, 2017, December 31, 2016, September 30, 2016, and June 30, 2016, respectively.

(2) For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, Other includes a reclass, effective April 1, 2017, of $16.0 billion of certain assets which were previously included in Assets Under Advisement to Assets Under Management, specifically retail separately managed account programs that operate and have fee rates comparable to programs managed on a fully discretionary basis. These Assets Under Advisement as of the quarters ended March 31, 2017, December 31, 2016, and September 30, 2016 were $16.0 billion, $13.7 billion, and $12.8 billion, respectively. The quarter ended September 30, 2017 includes a reclassification of $1.0 billion from long-term net client cash flows to Market performance and other related to this AUM. For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, Other also includes a $3.7 billion reconciliation to previously reported amounts.

(3) Due to effects of rounding, the sum of the quarterly results may differ immaterially from the year-to-date results.

Use of Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information

As supplemental information, we are providing a performance measure for "Operating Margin, as Adjusted" and a liquidity measure for "Adjusted EBITDA", each of which are based on methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP"). Our management uses these measures as benchmarks in evaluating and comparing our period-to-period operating performance and liquidity.

Operating Margin, as Adjusted

We calculate "Operating Margin, as Adjusted," by dividing (i) Operating Income, adjusted to exclude the impact on compensation expense of gains or losses on investments made to fund deferred compensation plans, the impact on compensation expense of gains or losses on seed capital investments by our affiliates under revenue sharing agreements, amortization related to intangible assets, income (loss) of consolidated investment vehicles, the impact of fair value adjustments of contingent consideration liabilities, if any, and impairment charges by (ii) our operating revenues, adjusted to add back net investment advisory fees eliminated upon consolidation of investment vehicles, less distribution and servicing expenses which we use as an approximate measure of revenues that are passed through to third parties, and less performance fees that are passed through as compensation expenses or net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, which we refer to as "Operating Revenues, as Adjusted". The deferred compensation items are removed from Operating Income in the calculation because they are offset by an equal amount in Non-operating income (expense), and thus have no impact on Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. We adjust for the impact of amortization of management contract assets and the impact of fair value adjustments of contingent consideration liabilities, if any, which arise from acquisitions to reflect the fact that these items distort comparison of our operating results with results of other asset management firms that have not engaged in significant acquisitions. Impairment charges and income (loss) of consolidated investment vehicles are removed from Operating Income in the calculation because these items are not reflective of our core asset management operations. We use Operating Revenues, as Adjusted in the calculation to show the operating margin without distribution and servicing expenses, which we use to approximate our distribution revenues that are passed through to third parties as a direct cost of selling our products, although distribution and servicing expenses may include commissions paid in connection with the launching of closed-end funds for which there is no corresponding revenue in the period. We also use Operating Revenues, as Adjusted in the calculation to show the operating margin without performance fees, which are passed through as compensation expense or net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests per the terms of certain more recent acquisitions. Operating Revenues as adjusted also include our advisory revenues we receive from consolidated investment vehicles that are eliminated in consolidation under GAAP.

We believe that Operating Margin, as Adjusted, is a useful measure of our performance because it provides a measure of our core business activities. It excludes items that have no impact on Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. and indicates what our operating margin would have been without the distribution revenues that are passed through to third parties as a direct cost of selling our products, performance fees that are passed through as compensation expense or net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests per the terms of certain more recent acquisitions, amortization related to intangible assets, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, if any, impairment charges, and the impact of the consolidation of certain investment vehicles described above. The consolidation of these investment vehicles does not have an impact on Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. This measure is provided in addition to our operating margin calculated under GAAP, but is not a substitute for calculations of margins under GAAP and may not be comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, including measures of adjusted margins of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus (minus) interest expense, net of accretion and amortization of debt discounts and premiums, current income tax expense (benefit), the net change in assets and liabilities, net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, net gains (losses) and earnings on investments, net gains (losses) on consolidated investment vehicles, and other. The net change in assets and liabilities adjustment aligns with the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Adjusted EBITDA is not reduced by equity-based compensation expense, including management equity plan non-cash issuance-related charges. Most management equity plan units may be put to or called by Legg Mason for cash payment, although their terms do not require this to occur.

We believe that this measure is useful to investors and us as it provides additional information with regard to our ability to meet working capital requirements, service our debt, and return capital to our shareholders. This measure is provided in addition to Cash provided by operating activities and may not be comparable to non-GAAP performance measures or liquidity measures of other companies, including their measures of EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA. Further, this measure is not to be confused with Net Income, Cash provided by operating activities, or other measures of earnings or cash flows under GAAP, and are provided as a supplement to, and not in replacement of, GAAP measures.

We have previously disclosed Adjusted EBITDA that conformed to calculations required by our debt covenants, which adjusted for certain items that required cash settlement that are not part of the current definition.

