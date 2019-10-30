Legg Mason Reports Results For Second Fiscal Quarter

BALTIMORE, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) today reported its operating results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Adjusted Net Income2 $ 85.6



$ 67.0



$ 78.0



$ 152.6



$ 152.6

Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted2 0.95



0.75



0.88



1.70



1.72





















(1) Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc.







(2) See "Use of Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information".









"Legg Mason delivered strong financial results in a volatile quarter for the markets," said Joseph A. Sullivan, Chairman and CEO of Legg Mason.

"More specifically, this quarter's results reinforced the benefits of diversification, as strong inflows across alternative products mostly offset equity and fixed income outflows. Further, we continued to make meaningful progress on our strategic restructuring efforts driving a significant improvement in adjusted earnings and margins, and we remain on track to meet or exceed projected cost savings by the end of fiscal year 2021.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on the evolving needs of our clients, encouraging innovation across investment strategies, vehicles and distribution to increasingly leverage the company's durable competitive advantages to drive growth and long-term shareholder value."

Assets Under Management of $781.8 Billion

Assets Under Management were $781.8 billion at September 30, 2019 compared with $780.2 billion at June 30, 2019, with the change resulting from positive market performance and other of $8.7 billion, partially offset by liquidity outflows of $3.5 billion, negative foreign exchange of $3.2 billion, long-term net outflows of $0.2 billion and realizations of $0.2 billion.























Quarter Ended September 30, 2019





Assets Under Management ($ in billions) AUM

Flows

Operating

Revenue Yield 1





Equity $ 203.3



$ (2.1)



57 bps





Fixed Income 442.7



(0.5)



26 bps





Alternative 72.6



2.4 2

58 bps





Long-Term Assets 718.6



(0.2)











Liquidity 63.2



(3.5)



14 bps





Total $ 781.8



$ (3.7)



36 bps























(1) Operating revenue yield equals total operating revenues less performance fees divided by average AUM



(2) Excludes realizations of $0.2 billion



At September 30, 2019, fixed income represented 57% of AUM, while equity represented 26%, alternative represented 9% and liquidity represented 8%.

By geography, 71% of AUM was from clients domiciled in the United States and 29% from non-US domiciled clients.

Average AUM during the quarter was $779.8 billion compared to $765.9 billion in the prior quarter and $750.2 billion in the second fiscal quarter of 2019. Average long-term AUM was $716.6 billion compared to $699.0 billion in the prior quarter and $690.0 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.











Quarterly Performance













At September 30, 2018:

1-Year

3-Year

5-Year

10-Year



% of Strategy AUM beating Benchmark3

75%

79%

82%

84%



























% of Long-Term U.S. Fund Assets Beating Lipper Category Average

70%

66%

71%

64%



























(3) See "Supplemental Data Regarding Quarterly Performance."









































Of Legg Mason's long-term U.S. mutual fund assets, 68% were in funds rated 4 or 5 stars by Morningstar.

Operating Results - Comparison to the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

Adjusted net income was $85.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $67.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share. The increase was driven by an increase in operating revenues, reflecting higher average AUM and one additional day in the quarter as well as a $7.1 million increase in non-pass through performance fees. In addition, the increase in adjusted net income reflected the impact of strategic restructuring savings as well as seasonally lower compensation and benefits expenses.

Net income was $67.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to net income of $45.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. In addition to the items noted above, the changes were impacted by $13.2 million in reduced restructuring costs and losses on corporate investments not offset in compensation, compared with gains in the prior quarter.

Operating revenues of $743.3 million were up 5% compared to $705.4 million in the prior quarter reflecting:

An increase in separate account and fund advisory fee revenues of $13.0 million , or 2%, reflecting higher average AUM and one additional day in the quarter.

, or 2%, reflecting higher average AUM and one additional day in the quarter. Performance fees increased by $28.0 million , of which $7.1 million were non-pass through.

Operating expenses of $618.3 million were down 1% from $621.4 million in the prior quarter, reflecting:

Lower compensation of $2.1 million driven by a $14.3 million decrease in strategic restructuring costs, a smaller gain in the market value of deferred compensation and seed investments of $2.9 million , with an offset in non-operating income, as compared to a gain of $7.0 million in the prior quarter as well as $5.0 million in lower seasonal compensation. These decreases more than offset increased compensation and benefits related to a $21.0 million increase in pass through performance fees, as well as higher advisory fees and non-pass through performance fees.

driven by a decrease in strategic restructuring costs, a smaller gain in the market value of deferred compensation and seed investments of , with an offset in non-operating income, as compared to a gain of in the prior quarter as well as in lower seasonal compensation. These decreases more than offset increased compensation and benefits related to a increase in pass through performance fees, as well as higher advisory fees and non-pass through performance fees. A decrease in other expenses of $3.2 million largely due to lower conference and travel and entertainment expenses, which more than offset a $1.0 million increase in restructuring costs.

largely due to lower conference and travel and entertainment expenses, which more than offset a increase in restructuring costs. The $19.7 million of restructuring costs consisted of $15.9 million of strategic restructuring costs related to the implementation of our cost savings initiative and $3.8 million of professional fees for other corporate matters.

Non-operating expense was $19.7 million, as compared to $4.3 million in the prior quarter reflecting:

Losses on corporate investments, not offset in compensation, were $2.9 million compared with gains of $3.1 million in the prior quarter.

compared with gains of in the prior quarter. Gains on funded deferred compensation and seed investments, as described above.

A $5.0 million gain associated with the consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles compared to a $10.1 million gain in the prior quarter. The consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles has no impact on net income as the effects of consolidation are fully attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Operating margin was 16.8% compared to 11.9% in the prior quarter. Adjusted operating margin1, was 25.0%, as compared to 21.6% in the prior quarter.

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, excluding consolidated investment vehicles, was $8.7 million compared to $9.7 million in the prior quarter, principally related to Clarion, EnTrust Global, RARE and Royce.

1 See "Use of Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Comparison to the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

Adjusted net income was $85.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $78.0 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by a decrease in operating expenses as a result of the impact of savings from the strategic restructuring as well as an increase in non-pass through performance fees. These more than offset a decline in investment advisory and distribution and service fees reflecting lower operating revenue yields, despite higher average long-term assets under management.

Net income was $67.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to net income of $72.8 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. In addition to the items noted above, the changes were driven by $19.7 million of restructuring costs in the current quarter as well as a discrete tax benefit of $2.8 million related to the completion of a prior year audit in fiscal 2019 partially offset by $5.6 million in corporate restructuring charges in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Operating revenues of $743.3 million were down 2% compared with $758.4 million in the prior year quarter reflecting:

A decrease in distribution and service fees of $12.0 million reflecting a shift to lower fee earning mutual fund share classes and lower average fund AUM earning distribution fee revenue as well as a decrease in advisory fee revenues of $5.3 million , primarily due to asset mix, the shift from funds to lower fee vehicles and specific fee reductions.

reflecting a shift to lower fee earning mutual fund share classes and lower average fund AUM earning distribution fee revenue as well as a decrease in advisory fee revenues of , primarily due to asset mix, the shift from funds to lower fee vehicles and specific fee reductions. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in non-pass through performance fees of $5.1 million .

Operating expenses of $618.3 million were down 1% compared with $622.7 million in the prior year quarter reflecting:

Distribution and servicing expenses decreased by $9.4 million reflecting the shift of assets under management as described above.

reflecting the shift of assets under management as described above. Compensation and benefits increased by 4%, primarily due to $14.4 million in strategic restructuring costs. Excluding the strategic restructuring costs, compensation and benefits were $1.6 million lower primarily due to strategic restructuring savings, which more than offset higher affiliate compensation as well as higher corporate compensation including increased sales commissions.

in strategic restructuring costs. Excluding the strategic restructuring costs, compensation and benefits were lower primarily due to strategic restructuring savings, which more than offset higher affiliate compensation as well as higher corporate compensation including increased sales commissions. Communications and technology expenses decreased by $3.5 million primarily due to strategic restructuring savings.

primarily due to strategic restructuring savings. Other expenses decreased by $2.9 million despite $4.8 million in restructuring costs. The lower other expenses were due in part to strategic restructuring savings of $5.3 million and lower professional fees.

despite in restructuring costs. The lower other expenses were due in part to strategic restructuring savings of and lower professional fees. A $2.9 million gain in the market value of deferred compensation and seed investments, which is recorded as an increase in compensation and benefits with an offset in non-operating income, compared with a gain of $4.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Non-operating expense was $19.7 million, compared to $24.8 million in the prior year quarter reflecting:

Losses on corporate investments, not offset in compensation, were $2.9 million compared with gains of $2.9 million in the prior year quarter.

compared with gains of in the prior year quarter. Gains on funded deferred compensation and seed investments as described above.

A $5.0 million gain associated with the consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles, as compared to a $4.3 million loss in the prior year quarter. The consolidation of sponsored investment vehicles has no impact on net income as the effects of consolidation are fully attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Operating margin was 16.8%, as compared to 17.9% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 25.0%, as compared to 24.5% in the prior year quarter.

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, excluding consolidated investment vehicles, was $8.7 million, compared to $11.3 million in the prior year quarter, principally related to Clarion, EnTrust Global, RARE and Royce.

Quarterly Business Developments and Recent Announcements

On July 15, 2019 , Legg Mason repaid $250 million in Senior Notes.

, Legg Mason repaid in Senior Notes. On July 30, 2019 Stephen C. Hooley, a financial services, technology and operational efficiency executive, was elected to Legg Mason's Board of Directors.

Stephen C. Hooley, a financial services, technology and operational efficiency executive, was elected to Legg Mason's Board of Directors. On September 3, 2019 Legg Mason and Cathay Financial Holdings, the largest financial holding company in Taiwan , announced that Legg Mason Investments ( Taiwan ) Limited and Cathay United Bank entered into a partnership to introduce theme based, customized investment portfolios to Taiwanese investors.

Legg Mason and Cathay Financial Holdings, the largest financial holding company in , announced that Legg Mason Investments ( ) Limited and Cathay United Bank entered into a partnership to introduce theme based, customized investment portfolios to Taiwanese investors. On October 15, 2019 Legg Mason announced the launch of the Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREIF), its first commercial real estate-focused fund designed for individual investors.

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2019, Legg Mason's cash position was $580.9 million. Total debt was $2.0 billion, and stockholders' equity was $3.7 billion. The ratio of total debt to total capital was 35%, compared to 38% in the prior quarter. Seed investments totaled $211.2 million.

Conference Call to Discuss Results

A conference call to discuss the Company's results, hosted by Joseph A. Sullivan, will be held at 5:00 p.m. ET today. The call will be open to the general public. Interested participants should access the call by dialing 1-800-891-8256 (or for international calls 1-212-271-4651), confirmation number 21932009 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start to ensure connection. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the Investor Relations section of www.leggmason.com.

The presentation slides that will be reviewed during the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Legg Mason website shortly after the release of the financial results.

A replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Legg Mason website, www.leggmason.com, in the Investor Relations section, or by dialing 1-800-633-8284 (or for international calls 1-402-977-9140) enter pass code 21932009 when prompted. Please note that the replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, and ending at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

About Legg Mason

Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives,TM Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management are $781.8 billion as of September 30, 2019. To learn more, visit our web site, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Legg Mason's Annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and, in the Company's, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Supplemental Data Regarding Quarterly Performance

Strategy Performance

For purposes of investment performance comparisons, strategies are an aggregation of discretionary portfolios (separate accounts, investment funds, and other products) into a single group that represents a particular investment objective. In the case of separate accounts, the investment performance of the account is based upon the performance of the strategy to which the account has been assigned. Each of our asset managers has its own specific guidelines for including portfolios in their strategies. For those managers which manage both separate accounts and investment funds in the same strategy, the performance comparison for all of the assets is based upon the performance of the separate account.

Approximately 87% of total AUM is included in strategy AUM as of September 30, 2019, although not all strategies have three-, five-, and ten-year histories. Total strategy AUM includes liquidity assets. Certain assets are not included in reported performance comparisons. These include: accounts that are not managed in accordance with the guidelines outlined above; accounts in strategies not marketed to potential clients; accounts that have not yet been assigned to a strategy; and certain smaller products at some of our affiliates.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. For AUM included in institutional and retail separate accounts and investment funds managed in the same strategy as separate accounts, performance comparisons are based on gross-of-fee performance. For investment funds which are not managed in a separate account format, performance comparisons are based on net-of-fee performance. Funds-of-hedge funds generally do not have specified benchmarks. For purposes of this comparison, performance of those products is net of fees, and is compared to the relevant HFRX index. These performance comparisons do not reflect the actual performance of any specific separate account or investment fund; individual separate account and investment fund performance may differ. The information in this presentation is provided solely for use regarding this presentation and is not directed toward existing or potential clients of Legg Mason.

















































At September 30, 2019:

1-Year

3-Year

5-Year

10-Year

























% of Strategy AUM beating Benchmark1





















Fixed Income

75%

97%

90%

98%





Equity

66%

56%

54%

48%





Alternatives

97%

88%

98%

99%









(1) Effective July 1, 2019, comparative benchmarks for certain strategies were added to measure relative performance where a stated benchmark was not previously available.









Long-term US Fund Assets Beating Lipper Category Average

Long-term US fund assets include open-end, closed end, and variable annuity funds. These performance comparisons do not reflect the actual performance of any specific fund; individual fund performance may differ. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Source: Lipper Inc.









At September 30, 2019:

1-Year

3-Year

5-Year

10-Year



















% of Long-Term U.S. Fund Assets Beating Lipper Category Average

















Fixed Income

74%

78%

73%

78%

Equity

66%

54%

69%

48%

Alternatives (performance relates to only 3 funds)

49%

0%

n/a

n/a



LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)

































Quarters Ended

Six Months Ended







September

June

September

September

September







2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating Revenues:



















Investment advisory fees:





















Separate accounts $ 264,438

$ 260,441

$ 261,567

$ 524,879

$ 521,462



Funds 375,765

366,812

383,923

742,577

767,487



Performance fees 34,869

6,861

31,874

41,730

55,910

Distribution and service fees 67,064

69,937

79,074

137,001

158,264

Other 1,128

1,309

1,989

2,437

3,209





Total operating revenues 743,264

705,360

758,427

1,448,624

1,506,332

























Operating Expenses:



















Compensation and benefits 377,727

379,828

364,885

757,555

726,453

Distribution and servicing 105,099

103,906

114,525

209,005

231,117

Communications and technology 53,953

55,274

57,489

109,227

114,229

Occupancy 26,809

25,624

27,352

52,433

52,256

Amortization of intangible assets 5,442

5,457

6,102

10,899

12,282

Contingent consideration fair value adjustments —

(1,165)

145

(1,165)

571

Other 49,257

52,501

52,201

101,758

108,020





Total operating expenses 618,287

621,425

622,699

1,239,712

1,244,928

























Operating Income 124,977

83,935

135,728

208,912

261,404

























Non-Operating Income (Expense):



















Interest income 2,652

4,005

2,420

6,657

4,866

Interest expense (27,331)

(28,483)

(29,860)

(55,814)

(59,777)

Other income (expense), net 458

10,599

6,627

11,057

13,879

Non-operating income (expense) of





















consolidated investment vehicles, net 4,529

9,561

(3,998)

14,090

(415)





Total non-operating income (expense) (19,692)

(4,318)

(24,811)

(24,010)

(41,447)

























Income Before Income Tax Provision 105,285

79,617

110,917

184,902

219,957



























Income tax provision 28,754

18,048

29,844

46,802

60,519

























Net Income 76,531

61,569

81,073

138,100

159,438

Less: Net income attributable





















to noncontrolling interests 9,448

16,219

8,270

25,667

20,545













































Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. $ 67,083

$ 45,350

$ 72,803

$ 112,433

$ 138,893





(Continued)

LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, CONTINUED (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

































Quarters Ended

Six Months Ended







September

June

September

September

September







2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

























Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc. $ 67,083

$ 45,350

$ 72,803

$ 112,433

$ 138,893























Less: Earnings (distributed and undistributed)





















allocated to participating securities (1) 2,213

1,510

2,577

3,711

4,898

























Net Income (Distributed and Undistributed)



















Allocated to Shareholders (Excluding



















Participating Securities) $ 64,870

$ 43,840

$ 70,226

$ 108,722

$ 133,995

























Net Income per Share Attributable to



















Legg Mason, Inc. Shareholders:























Basic $ 0.75

$ 0.51

$ 0.82

$ 1.26

$ 1.57































Diluted $ 0.74

$ 0.51

$ 0.82

$ 1.25

$ 1.57

























Weighted-Average Number of Shares



















Outstanding:























Basic 86,813

86,297

85,482

86,558

85,303





Diluted 87,127

86,494

85,612

86,816

85,536

























(1) Participating securities excluded from weighted-average number of shares outstanding were 2,973, 2,852, and 3,156 for the quarters ended September 2019, June 2019, and September 2018, respectively, and 2,911 and 3,105 for the six months ended September 2019 and September 2018, respectively.

















Quarters Ended





Six Months Ended











September

June





September



Strategic Restructuring effective January 1, 2019 2019

2019





2019





Strategic restructuring cost savings:





















Compensation $ 7,523

$ 2,850





$ 10,373







Occupancy 175

240





$ 415







Other 7,760

6,894





$ 14,654









Total strategic restructuring cost savings $ 15,458

$ 9,984





$ 25,442































Strategic restructuring costs:





















Compensation and benefits $ 14,422

$ 28,694





$ 43,116







Occupancy —

—





—







Other 1,503

4,204





5,707









Total strategic restructuring costs $ 15,925

$ 32,898





$ 48,823





LEGG MASON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LEGG MASON, INC. TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO LEGG MASON, INC. SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE(1) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)









































































Quarters Ended

Six Months Ended













September

June

September

September September













2019

2019

2018

2019 2018





























Net Income Attributable to Legg Mason, Inc.

$ 67,083

$ 45,350

$ 72,803

$ 112,433 $ 138,893































Plus (less):



















































Restructuring costs:

























Strategic restructuring and other corporate initiatives

19,666

32,898

5,647

52,564 8,422







Affiliate charges

237

1,203

—

1,440 —



Amortization of intangible assets

5,442

5,457

6,102

10,899 12,282



Gains and losses on seed and other investments























not offset by compensation or hedges

(51)

(6,411)

(1,285)

(6,462) (7,700)



Acquisition and transition-related costs

—

—

—

— 1,468



Contingent consideration fair value adjustments

—

(1,165)

145

(1,165) 571



Charges related to significant regulatory matters

—

—

151

— 4,151



Income tax adjustments:(2)

























Impacts of non-GAAP adjustments

(6,954)

(8,635)

(2,721)

(15,589) (3,763)







Other tax items

220

(1,700)

(2,806)

(1,480) (1,761)





























Adjusted Net Income

$ 85,643

$ 66,997

$ 78,036

$ 152,640 $ 152,563





























Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to



















Legg Mason, Inc. Shareholders

$ 0.74

$ 0.51

$ 0.82

$ 1.25 $ 1.57































Plus (less), net of tax impacts:



















































Restructuring costs:























Strategic restructuring and other corporate initiatives

0.16

0.27

0.05

0.43 0.07





Affiliate charges

—

0.01

—

0.01 —



Amortization of intangible assets

0.05

0.04

0.05

0.09 0.10



Gains and losses on seed and other investments























not offset by compensation or hedges

—

(0.05)

(0.01)

(0.05) (0.06)



Acquisition and transition-related costs

—

—

—

— 0.01



Contingent consideration fair value adjustments

—

(0.01)

—

(0.01) —



Charges related to significant regulatory matters

—

—

—

— 0.05



Other tax items

—

(0.02)

(0.03)

(0.02) (0.02)





























Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

$ 0.95

$ 0.75

$ 0.88

$ 1.70 $ 1.72





























(1) See explanations for "Use of Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information."





(2) The non-GAAP effective tax rates for the quarters ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018

were 27.3%, 27.0%, and 28.4% respectively, and for the six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were 27.2% and 27.6%, respectively.