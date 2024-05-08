LEGGETT & PLATT ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS

CARTHAGE, Mo., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leggett & Platt's annual meeting of shareholders was held this morning in Carthage, Missouri.  Shareholders elected as directors the 11 nominees proposed by the Board; ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Company's independent registered public accountant for 2024; endorsed the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; and approved the amendment and restatement of the Company's Flexible Stock Plan.  No other proposals were voted upon.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION:  Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 141-year-old Company is a leading supplier of bedding components and private label finished goods; automotive seat comfort and convenience systems; home and work furniture components; geo components; flooring underlayment; hydraulic cylinders for material handling and heavy construction applications; and aerospace tubing and fabricated assemblies.

CONTACT:   Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or [email protected]
Cassie J. Branscum, Vice President, Investor Relations
Kolina A. Talbert, Manager, Investor Relations

