Leggett & Platt Announces New Chief Operating Officer

CARTHAGE, Mo., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified manufacturer Leggett & Platt announced that Mitch Dolloff will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer effective January 1, 2019, a role last held by Karl Glassman prior to his becoming CEO in January 2016. Mitch will also maintain his current position as President of the Specialized Products and Furniture Products segments until such time successor segment presidents are appointed. Perry Davis will remain the President of Residential Products and Industrial Products segments and will report to Mitch.

Mitch joined Leggett & Platt in 2000 in the Mergers & Acquisitions department and then became President of the Tubular Products division in Nashville, TN. He returned to the Corporate Office in 2007 to assume the role of Director of Business Development for the Specialized Products segment. He was appointed Vice President of the Specialized Products segment in 2009, President of the Automotive Asia division in 2011 and President of the Automotive Group in 2014. Mitch became Senior Vice President and President of the Specialized Products segment in 2016 and was appointed Executive Vice President and President of the Specialized Products and Furniture Products segments in 2017.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: At Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG), we create innovative products that enhance people's lives, generate exceptional returns for our shareholders, and provide sought-after jobs in communities around the world. L&P is a 135-year-old diversified manufacturer that designs and produces engineered products found in most homes and automobiles. The company is comprised of 14 business units, 22,000 employee-partners, and 120 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S. manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) components for home furniture and work furniture; d) flooring underlayment; e) adjustable beds; f) high-carbon drawn steel wire; and g) bedding industry machinery.

