LEGGETT & PLATT ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.05

CARTHAGE, Mo., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $.05 per share for the third quarter 2024. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 13, 2024.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 141-year-old Company is a leading supplier of bedding components and private label finished goods; automotive seat comfort and convenience systems; home and work furniture components; geo components; flooring underlayment; hydraulic cylinders for material handling and heavy construction applications; and aerospace tubing and fabricated assemblies.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or [email protected]

Cassie J. Branscum, Vice President, Investor Relations

Kolina A. Talbert, Manager, Investor Relations

SOURCE Leggett & Platt Incorporated