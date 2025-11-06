Leggett & Platt Announces Quarterly Dividend of $.05

News provided byLeggett & Platt Incorporated
CARTHAGE, Mo., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $.05 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025. The dividend will be paid on January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2025.
COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 142-year-old Company is a leading supplier of bedding components and private label finished goods; automotive seat comfort and convenience systems; home and work furniture components; geo components; flooring underlayment; and hydraulic cylinders for material handling and heavy construction applications.
