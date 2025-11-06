Leggett & Platt Announces Quarterly Dividend of $.05

News provided by

Leggett & Platt Incorporated

Nov 06, 2025, 11:05 ET

CARTHAGE, Mo., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $.05 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025. The dividend will be paid on January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2025.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 142-year-old Company is a leading supplier of bedding components and private label finished goods; automotive seat comfort and convenience systems; home and work furniture components; geo components; flooring underlayment; and hydraulic cylinders for material handling and heavy construction applications.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Steve West, Vice President, Investor Relations
Katelyn J. Pierce, Analyst, Investor Relations
(417) 358-8131
[email protected] 

SOURCE Leggett & Platt Incorporated

