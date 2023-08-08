LEGGETT & PLATT ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.46

  • Third quarter dividend is $.46 per share, an increase of 4.5% versus 3Q 2022
  • Indicated dividend yield is 6.2%
  • Annual dividends have increased for 52 consecutive years

Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors announced a dividend of $.46 per share for the third quarter, an increase of $.02 per share or 4.5% versus the third quarter of 2022.  The dividend will be paid on October 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2023.

At an annual indicated dividend of $1.84 per share, the yield is 6.2%, based upon yesterday's closing stock price of $29.69 per share.  Leggett & Platt has increased its annual dividend for 52 consecutive years and possesses one of the highest yields among the Dividend Kings.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION:  Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 140-year-old Company is comprised of 15 business units, approximately 20,000 employees, and 135 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries. 

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; and g) bedding industry machinery.

