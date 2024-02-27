LEGGETT & PLATT ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.46

CARTHAGE, Mo., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors announced a dividend of $.46 per share for the first quarter, an increase of $.02 per share or 4.5% versus the first quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2024.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 141-year-old Company is a leading supplier of bedding components and private label finished goods; automotive seat comfort and convenience systems; home and work furniture components; geo components; flooring underlayment; hydraulic cylinders for material handling and heavy construction applications; and aerospace tubing and fabricated assemblies.

