Leggett & Platt Announces Webcast Of June 11th Presentation

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Leggett's website at www.leggett.com. Investors are encouraged to log on at least five minutes prior to the start of the presentation.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: At Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG), we create innovative products that enhance people's lives, generate exceptional returns for our shareholders, and provide sought-after jobs in communities around the world. L&P is a 135 year-old diversified manufacturer that designs and produces engineered products found in most homes and automobiles. The company is comprised of 14 business units, 22,000 employee-partners, and 120 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S. manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) components for home furniture and work furniture; d) flooring underlayment; e) adjustable beds; f) high-carbon drawn steel wire; and g) bedding industry machinery.

