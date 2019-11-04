Leggett & Platt Announces Webcast Of November 18th Investor Day

CARTHAGE, Mo., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified manufacturer Leggett & Platt announced that it will host an Investor Day on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time), in New York. The company will provide an overview on key strategic and financial topics and discuss its Bedding and Automotive businesses. Company presenters include Karl Glassman, CEO, Mitch Dolloff, COO, Jeff Tate, CFO, and Steve Henderson, President of Automotive. Presentation slides for the event will be posted to the company's website and will be available shortly before the presentation begins.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Leggett's website at www.leggett.com. Investors are encouraged to log on at least five minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay of the event, including slides, will be available on the Company's website for at least one year.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: At Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG), we create innovative products that enhance people's lives, generate exceptional returns for our shareholders, and provide sought-after jobs in communities around the world. L&P is a 136-year-old diversified manufacturer that designs and produces engineered products found in most homes and automobiles. The Company is comprised of 15 business units, 22,000 employee-partners, and 145 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private-label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; g) high-carbon drawn steel wire; and h) bedding industry machinery.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or invest@leggett.com

Susan R. McCoy, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Wendy M. Watson, Director of Investor Relations

Cassie J. Branscum, Manager of Investor Relations

SOURCE Leggett & Platt

Related Links

http://www.leggett.com

