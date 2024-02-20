LEGGETT & PLATT TO PARTICIPATE IN RAYMOND JAMES 45TH ANNUAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS CONFERENCE

News provided by

Leggett & Platt Incorporated

20 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

CARTHAGE, Mo., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified manufacturer Leggett & Platt announced its participation in the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. Mitch Dolloff, Chief Executive Officer, and Ben Burns, Chief Financial Officer, will meet with investors and Mitch will present at 1:40 p.m. Eastern (12:40 p.m. Central).

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Leggett's website at www.leggett.com. Investors are encouraged to log on at least five minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 141-year-old Company is a leading supplier of bedding components and private label finished goods; automotive seat comfort and convenience systems; home and work furniture components; geo components; flooring underlayment; hydraulic cylinders for material handling and heavy construction applications; and aerospace tubing and fabricated assemblies.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or [email protected]
Cassie J. Branscum, Vice President, Investor Relations
Kolina A. Talbert, Manager, Investor Relations

 

SOURCE Leggett & Platt Incorporated

Also from this source

LEGGETT & PLATT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

LEGGETT & PLATT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

4Q sales of $1.1 billion, a 7% decrease vs 4Q22 4Q EPS of ($2.18); 4Q adjusted1 EPS of $.26, down $.13 vs 4Q22 2023 sales of $4.7 billion, an 8%...
LEGGETT & PLATT ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO DRIVE IMPROVED PERFORMANCE AND PROFITABLE GROWTH

LEGGETT & PLATT ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO DRIVE IMPROVED PERFORMANCE AND PROFITABLE GROWTH

Continuing to adapt Bedding Products strategy to advance innovative, higher-value content and provide additional product solutions for our customers...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Furniture and Furnishings

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.