LEGGETT & PLATT TO PARTICIPATE IN RAYMOND JAMES 45TH ANNUAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS CONFERENCE

CARTHAGE, Mo., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified manufacturer Leggett & Platt announced its participation in the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. Mitch Dolloff, Chief Executive Officer, and Ben Burns, Chief Financial Officer, will meet with investors and Mitch will present at 1:40 p.m. Eastern (12:40 p.m. Central).

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Leggett's website at www.leggett.com. Investors are encouraged to log on at least five minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 141-year-old Company is a leading supplier of bedding components and private label finished goods; automotive seat comfort and convenience systems; home and work furniture components; geo components; flooring underlayment; hydraulic cylinders for material handling and heavy construction applications; and aerospace tubing and fabricated assemblies.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or [email protected]

Cassie J. Branscum, Vice President, Investor Relations

Kolina A. Talbert, Manager, Investor Relations

SOURCE Leggett & Platt Incorporated