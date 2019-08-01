Legility Acquires eDiscovery Company iControlESI

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legility, a New Law company, has acquired Dallas-based iControlESI, a leading eDiscovery provider and developer of eDiscovery technology solutions.

The acquisition gives Legility – which has had a corporate office and a standalone Managed Services facility in Dallas for eight years – a larger footprint in Texas and access to innovative technology solutions.

With the acquisition, Legility assumes iControlESI's two leading technology platforms: RECENSEO, a highly functional hosting and review platform, and ENVIZE, an AI/Predictive Analytics tool that is integrated with the widely used Relativity platform.

"We are excited to welcome iControlESI to the Legility team and look forward to working with them in delivering exceptional results to their clients," said Barry Dark, CEO of Legility. "After an extensive evaluation process, we believe their tools are perhaps one of the best kept secrets of the eDiscovery space and we look forward to providing them a broader platform for use."

The addition of RECENSEO and ENVIZE broadens Legility's portfolio of tools offered to eDiscovery clients.

"Including these tools with the platforms we already offer – Catalyst, Relativity, Everlaw, Venio, Brainspace and more – delivers real value to our clients by offering them the flexibility to leverage the right tool for the right matter. Our breadth of optionality for the eDiscovery market is a unique attribute for the Legility approach to partnering with clients on complex, data-intensive work," Dark said.

"Increasing our capabilities in eDiscovery is an important component of our broader legal operations strategy, and we will continue to look for ways to leverage lessons learned in eDiscovery to drive efficiencies and process improvements in other non-litigation legal domains at the intersection of people, process and technology."

The union with Legility is also highly beneficial to iControlESI.

"The strategic and cultural match between Legility and iControlESI could not be a better fit," said Jeff Johnson, President and Chief Technology Officer of iControlESI. "We are extremely confident this combination will broaden the reach of our market-leading technology, and we are thrilled with the expanded service offerings that we can now offer our clients under one roof."

Kenyon Group, LLC, served as exclusive financial advisor to iControlESI and arranged this transaction.

About Legility

Legility, a New Law company and leader in Legal Operations, provides consulting, technology, managed solutions, and flexible legal talent to corporations and law firms. The company has more than 1,000 lawyers, engineers, consultants, technology and data specialists, and operational experts serving more than one-third of the Fortune 100 and one-quarter of the Am Law 200.

Founded in 2000 as Counsel On Call, Legility helps its clients improve operational efficiency. By combining people, processes and technology, Legility offers innovative and bundled solutions that align with how the legal market is increasingly looking to engage.

