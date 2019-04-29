Legility and eBrevia Partner to Offer AI-Infused, Attorney-Backed Contract Analysis

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legility, a New Law company, has partnered with eBrevia, a Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) company, to bring improved, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered accuracy and speed to contract analysis.

With this partnership, Legility will be able to embed eBrevia AI-backed data extraction and contract analytics software into many of its tech-enabled Enterprise Legal Solutions (ELS) services. eBrevia's Contract Analyzer platform is highly complementary with Legility's Enterprise Legal Solutions, which combine on-demand and deeply experienced attorneys with advanced tools, processes and data analytics in transactional, operational and compliance-based disciplines.

Legility's ELS division works with numerous law firms and Fortune 500 companies in the healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, energy and automotive industries, and has worked on several of the largest transactions in the US over the last five years.

"At Legility, we are continually evaluating emerging tools and process improvements as a way to drive incremental value for our clients," said Barry Dark, CEO, Legility. "After comprehensive testing of the eBrevia solution, we were able to demonstrate use cases where we could both condense project timeframes and improve the accuracy of results. This translates directly into client value and is a natural extension of our New Law business model."

"We are excited about this partnership and the time and cost savings we can provide to our clients by leveraging the eBrevia platform."

eBrevia transforms the way businesses extract and analyze data with sophisticated user-friendly solutions and exceptional service. It provides clients with best-in-class, AI-based platforms, substantial global resources and a continued commitment to technological innovation. DFIN, a leading global risk and compliance company, acquired eBrevia in December 2018.

"Leveraging eBrevia to drive innovation and value creation for clients requires champions to change the way legal work is performed," said Ned Gannon, president, eBrevia. "Legility has been rethinking and improving legal processes for years, and we are excited that they will leverage our solutions for the benefit of their customers."

About Legility

Legility, a leader in Legal Operations, provides consulting, technology, managed solutions, and flexible legal talent engagement services to corporations and law firms. The company has more than 1,000 lawyers, engineers, consultants, technology and data specialists, and operational experts serving more than one-third of the Fortune 100 and one-quarter of the Am Law 200.

Founded in 2000 as Counsel On Call, Legility works with corporate legal departments and law firms to improve operational efficiency. By combining people, process and technology, Legility offers innovative and bundled solutions that align with how the legal market is increasingly looking to engage.

About eBrevia

eBrevia, a DFIN company, is a leading provider of artificial intelligence-based data extraction and contract analytics software solutions, powered by machine learning technology to analyze and extract information and summarize contracts. Corporations, law firms, audit/consulting firms, financial institutions, and commercial real estate firms leverage the software for purposes of due diligence, tracking contractual obligations and risks, compliance and lease abstraction. In December 2018, eBrevia was acquired by DFIN, a leading global risk and compliance solutions company that provides domain expertise, software and data analytics for every stage of clients' business and investment lifecycles.

