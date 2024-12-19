Legion FC Kicking Off 2025 at Home Against Atlanta United FC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MLS is making its return to The Magic City in 2025 with Birmingham Legion FC announcing on Wednesday that it will begin its preseason slate by welcoming Atlanta United FC. With both sides looking ahead toward big things for their respective upcoming seasons, Protective Stadium is set to host a friendly between the two on Saturday, February 1 at 3:30 p.m. CT, marking the first time in 2025 that fans can catch Legion FC on the pitch.

"We are excited to have MLS back in Birmingham," said Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps. "We have a great community relationship with Atlanta United, and this friendly continues our efforts to grow the sport across the region. Atlanta is a topflight club and this match gives fans a chance to preview both squads ahead of the 2025 regular season."

Fans who have renewed or purchased season tickets for 2025 will receive a ticket in their Ticketmaster account for this special interleague match between clubs from the USL Championship and Major League Soccer. Those interested in season tickets can call the Legion FC ticket office at (205) 842-4406 today!

The Three Sparks enter the new season with its sights set on putting a trying 2024 in the rearview mirror. Birmingham recently solidified its core by re-signing defender Phanuel Kavita, midfielder Enzo Martinez and forward Tyler Pasher to multi-year extensions, while also adding a big scoring threat with the acquisition of Ronaldo Damus on loan.

This past year was a roller coaster one as well for Atlanta United, who finished the season with interim coach Rob Valentino after it parted ways with Gonzalo Pineda last June. However, the club shocked the world by eliminating Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF and made a run to the Eastern Conference Semifinals after sneaking into the playoffs as the ninth seed. The 2018 MLS Cup and 2019 U.S. Open Cup champions are led by former United States Men's National Team goalkeeper Brad Guzan and forward Saba Lobzhanidze who scored a team-high 11 goals across all competitions last season.

The club named Chris Henderson as its new Sporting Director on Monday. Henderson has a slight connection to Legion FC, having spent a season as Heaps' teammate when the two played for the Miami Fusion in 2001.

Being separated by a short trip across interstate-20, Legion FC and AUFC are no strangers to one another. The two sides first began their preseason series in 2020 and have since faced each other in 2021, 2022, and 2024 with all matches taking place in Birmingham. Of the previous meetings, Legion FC's best result was a scoreless draw on March 28, 2021.

SOURCE Birmingham Legion FC