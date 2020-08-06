Legion M Announces Seventh Fundraising Round As It Passes $10M With More Than 25,000 Fan-based Investors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legion M, the world's first fan-owned entertainment company, has announced its seventh round of fundraising today. In a little over four years, the company has raised over $10,000,000 from more than 25,000 investors as it becomes one of the most successful JOBS Act companies in history. Legion M's unique fan-driven investor model revolutionizes the way entertainment is made and supported in Hollywood. Individuals who are interested in becoming a co-owner can invest today.

As their innovative equity-crowdfunding model continues to prove successful, Legion M is pushing the boundaries of Hollywood even further announcing a disruptive marketing model for this new round. For the next 6 weeks, Legion M is re-allocating funds that they would typically spend on digital advertising and directing those funds toward COVID-19 affected businesses as part of their rewards program for seventh round fan-investors. Partner companies that will benefit include Alamo Drafthouse, Los Angeles Comic-Con, Entertainment Earth and International Screenwriters' Association among others.

The company's upcoming projects include Archenemy starring Joe Manganiello and written/directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer, alien sci-fi comedy Save Yourselves! And the female-led feature film (in development) Girl With No Name, among others to be announced in the coming months.

"As the nation begins to emerge from months of quarantine, it is so important for us to give back to our friends and allies in the entertainment community who need it most during these challenging times," said Paul Scanlan, Legion M's co-founder and CEO. "We are thrilled to be implementing this new marketing model that shifts funds away from advertising and into the community, benefiting both our fans who receive the rewards and the industry at large."

"We love the Legion M community and are proud to be both early supporters and members," said Alamo Drafthouse CEO Tim League. "We greatly appreciate their support during these weird times."

Entertainment Earth President Jason Labowitz added, "It's an honor to be part of Legion M's next round of funding. When pop culture and collecting collide, anything is possible! Showing off your love of pop culture is even easier now that you score Entertainment Earth perks when you invest with Legion M. We look forward to our future working together."

"At its heart, Legion M is about uniting fans to shape an industry we so deeply care about," said Jeff Annison, Legion M's co-founder and president. "With over 100,000 fans and over 25,000 fan-investors, Legion M continues to showcase the success of equity crowdfunding and we are so proud of all that we have accomplished in just four years."

Legion M has invested in or helped produce some of the most beloved genre hits in the industry including the Anne Hathaway fronted Colossal, Kevin Smith's Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, 2019 Sundance documentary Memory: The Origins of Alien, and the 2018 critically-acclaimed revenge thriller Mandy, starring Nicolas Cage.

In addition to helping select, fund, and support Legion-M projects, investors are given exclusive behind the scenes access as Legion M develops and distributes film, TV, and virtual reality projects. In this seventh round, shareholders will get access to set visits, premieres, special events, and a shopping spree to the Legion M store along with COVID affected businesses. The International Screenwriters' Association is also offering six month and twelve month ISAConnect memberships that will be available at the 200 and 500 investment levels.

Interested investors can get involved today for as little as $100 and the investment profile for Legion M can be found HERE . Partner companies and communities looking to participate in the program can find more information at www.legionM.com or email the Legion M team directly at [email protected] .

