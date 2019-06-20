CANARY WHARF, England, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NFC are pleased to announce the launch of the new L360, an Orion based legionella monitoring and control system designed to work as part of a building's management plan for complete turnkey automated legionella compliance.



The unit addresses an immediate need - In public buildings there must be, by law, a process by which taps are tested weekly for the legionella bacteria. Traditionally this data is recorded by hand and exceptions have to be reported manually, records must be filed and kept onsite for a minimum of 5 years. The L360 automates the entire process by flushing both taps and testing the water temperatures recording and alerting back to the Genius platform webportal front end. Once the system is in place this saves a huge amount of time, reduces costs and frees up internal resources.



Initially trials have shown that there is an ever bigger cost saving for clients. Many clients run their hot water systems at higher than necessary temperatures to either try and pasteurise the water or because the feedback mechanism between the temperature achieved at the tap and that of the water leaving the boiler does not correlate well. This means that these clients are using much more power than is needed, all of which is being wasted. Furthermore in some cases because the water is so hot, thermostatically controlled valves have to be fitted at the basins to prevent scalding. By using the L360, the boiler settings can be tuned so that the temperatures at the taps is correct with the minimum possible boiler setting.



The L360 units are dynamically controlled by the Genius web platform. The Genius platform allows the schedules to be changed remotely, immediately flags any non-compliant test results and automatically records and stores all the data for five years.



The L360 units are low cost and easy to install with pre-fitted standard plumbing connectors for hot, cold, and waste (with a built in non-return valve) as well as being battery powered. The batteries can last for up to three years, which means manually testing on a weekly basis is a thing of the past.



The Genius IoT smart buildings platform can also monitor freezers, fridges, lights, HVAC (including Co2, humidity, particles and temperature) fire, heat, smoke, intruder systems, cctv, desk occupancy, fuel tank levels, parking spaces, EV chargers, metering (and sub metering for gas, electric and water) and can generate reports on demand.



The solution has successfully launched with a number of property management companies and is also available to government and local authority clients through the GCloud process.



NFC Group have been market leaders in the asset tracking market for twenty years. The privately owned Orion Data Network is being deployed around the world with many parts of the UK already benefiting from wide area coverage.



NFC are proud to be the sponsors of Bath Rugby Club for a third year in a row.



